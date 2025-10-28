‘It’s bittersweet to leave our dream Highland home and wellness retreat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

‘It’s bittersweet to leave our dream Highland home and wellness retreat’

Angela and Andy Johnson have created their own little slice of paradise in the Highlands complete with its own 'guest pods'. But the time has come for them to hand over the keys to their holistic haven.

This stunning Highland retreat is a holistic haven like no other
This stunning Highland retreat is a holistic haven like no other. Image: Strutt and Parker
By Rosemary Lowne

To describe Mackenzie House as a serene sanctuary would be an understatement.

Postcard perfect in every way, the idyllic property in Oldshoremore, near Kinlochbervie, is so much more than just a house, it’s a beautiful way of life.

Owners Angela and Andy Johnson have poured their hearts and souls into creating a fabulous family home together with amazing wellness retreat facilities and holiday pods.

“We were first attracted to the sheer beauty of the landscape – it was impossible to resist,” says Andy.

“But it wasn’t just the views it was the potential.

“We saw space to expand, to create something that would contribute to the local community, to bring wellbeing, creativity, and purpose together in one place.

“The peace of the surroundings, the endless skies, and the connection to nature were exactly what we’d been searching for.”

Andy and Angela Johnson have created their own little Highland haven. Image: Andy and Angela Johnson
The main house is beautiful both outside and inside. Image: Strutt and Parker

‘Our Highland home is a haven of tranquility’

Unique in every sense of the word, this dream plot with sea views includes a three-bedroom home together with an attached annexe, a barn, two studio spaces and three one-bedroom holiday pods.

Angela, 63, an onsite yoga teacher and EMDR and cognitive behaviour therapist says they embraced breathing new life into the site which dates back to 1852.

“Together we’ve blended business acumen with artistic vision to shape Oldshoremore Retreats into something truly special,” says Angela, who also runs the onsite craft shop and is the secretary of the local community council.

“Almost everything you see today has been carefully renovated.

“We were determined to preserve the property’s character, so we reused and recycled as much of the original material as possible while strengthening the structure and redesigning the interiors for comfort and efficiency.

“The result is a bright, modern home and outdoors space that still feels very much part of its surroundings.”

Cooking has never been more appealing. Image: Strutt and Parker
Sit back and relax in this stylish lounge. Image: Strutt and Parker

So what makes this Highland home so special?

It’s impossible not to be blown away by this superb countryside retreat.

In the main house, there are three spacious bedrooms, a cosy sitting room with a log burner as well as a dining room and a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar.

From here, double doors lead into an attractive conservatory overlooking the gardens.

Upstairs, there is a stylish principal bedroom with built-in storage, a skylight, bathtub and WC.

In addition, there are two further bedrooms, as well as a family shower room.

Connected to the main house is an annexe and barn.

Savour hearty homecooked meals in this attractive dining space. Image: Strutt and Parker
Enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of this beautiful conservatory. Image: Strutt and Parker

Live your best countryside life in this Highland home…

Inside, the annexe features an open-plan sitting area and kitchen on the ground level, with an adjacent shower room while there is a large bedroom on the first floor.

Meanwhile, the barn has a large open plan ground floor which includes a kitchenette with a woodburning stove and a wc.

Upstairs, there is a mezzanine sitting area.

The property also benefits from three studio pods, two of which are currently being let out as holiday accommodation and one as a thriving craft shop.

The guest pods are thoughtfully designed with artificial grass roofs and built from recycled plastic bottles, blending seamlessly into the natural landscape. Image: Strutt and Parker
How cool is the pod interiors…Image: Strutt and Parker

‘There’s a rhythm to life here by the ocean’

Reflecting on their time at the property, Andy who deals with the tourism and maintenance side of their business, says it has been an incredible place to live.

“We’ve enjoyed the peace, the freedom, and the feeling of being part of something bigger than ourselves,” says Andy, who also voluntarily runs the local KLB and Durness Angling club as well as being the volunteer chairman of the West Sutherland Fisheries Trust.

“There’s a rhythm to life here by the ocean, the weather, the wildlife that keeps you grounded.

“We’ve loved meeting visitors and locals alike, sharing stories over cups of tea in the craft shop or evenings with neighbours by the fire.

“The sense of community is strong, yet there’s as much peace and privacy you could ever want.”

There’s no such thing as getting out of the wrong side of the bed in this bright and beautiful room. Image: Strutt and Parker
Andy and Angela have poured so much love into their amazing Highland home. Image: Strutt and Parker

And what about the garden?

Outside, there are three holiday pods and six camping pitches with a showerblock and kitchenette.

At the side and back of the house there is access to outbuildings including the workshop, a store, polycrub (a storm strength polytunner) and the large studio, which is currently used for activities and treatments for guests.

The scenic gardens surrounding the house have areas of lawn and gravel terracing for al fresco dining.

This aerial shot illustrates the incredible location. Image: Strutt and Parker
The garden is full of surprises. Image: Strutt and Parker

‘The perfect balance of modern living and outdoor lifestyle’

Asked who they think will suit their property next, the couple, who share their home with their beloved pooches Poppy and Dru, say it will suit a variety of people.

“This property would be ideal for a couple or family looking to combine home and work in a spectacular setting,” says Angela.

“It offers plenty of scope for those wanting to run a small business, creative studio, or retreat, while still providing a comfortable and well-connected base.

“Anyone seeking a balance of modern living and outdoor lifestyle would find it an exceptional fit.”

This studio space has so much potential. Image: Strutt and Parker
Every corner of this property is brimming with relaxing vibes. Image: Strutt and Parker

‘We’ll miss the breathtaking views and the sunsets’

As they prepare to downsize to a smaller property just a few miles away, the couple say it will be bittersweet.

“We’ll miss the visitors and the place in equal measure,” says Andy.

“The endless conversations with tourists, the sense of belonging and the breathtaking views.

“We’ll also miss the quiet moments at sunset when the sky turns gold.

“The good part is we’ll have more time to support our community work and the volunteering we currently take part in.

“So just maybe, our family might get more visits from us.”

Oldshoremore Retreats,  Oldshoremore, near Kinlochbervie, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on  01463 723596 or check out the website

struttandparker.com/properties/oldshoremore

