‘It’s bittersweet to leave our dream Highland home and wellness retreat’

To describe Mackenzie House as a serene sanctuary would be an understatement.

Postcard perfect in every way, the idyllic property in Oldshoremore, near Kinlochbervie, is so much more than just a house, it’s a beautiful way of life.

Owners Angela and Andy Johnson have poured their hearts and souls into creating a fabulous family home together with amazing wellness retreat facilities and holiday pods.

“We were first attracted to the sheer beauty of the landscape – it was impossible to resist,” says Andy.

“But it wasn’t just the views it was the potential.

“We saw space to expand, to create something that would contribute to the local community, to bring wellbeing, creativity, and purpose together in one place.

“The peace of the surroundings, the endless skies, and the connection to nature were exactly what we’d been searching for.”

‘Our Highland home is a haven of tranquility’

Unique in every sense of the word, this dream plot with sea views includes a three-bedroom home together with an attached annexe, a barn, two studio spaces and three one-bedroom holiday pods.

Angela, 63, an onsite yoga teacher and EMDR and cognitive behaviour therapist says they embraced breathing new life into the site which dates back to 1852.

“Together we’ve blended business acumen with artistic vision to shape Oldshoremore Retreats into something truly special,” says Angela, who also runs the onsite craft shop and is the secretary of the local community council.

“Almost everything you see today has been carefully renovated.

“We were determined to preserve the property’s character, so we reused and recycled as much of the original material as possible while strengthening the structure and redesigning the interiors for comfort and efficiency.

“The result is a bright, modern home and outdoors space that still feels very much part of its surroundings.”

So what makes this Highland home so special?

It’s impossible not to be blown away by this superb countryside retreat.

In the main house, there are three spacious bedrooms, a cosy sitting room with a log burner as well as a dining room and a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar.

From here, double doors lead into an attractive conservatory overlooking the gardens.

Upstairs, there is a stylish principal bedroom with built-in storage, a skylight, bathtub and WC.

In addition, there are two further bedrooms, as well as a family shower room.

Connected to the main house is an annexe and barn.

Live your best countryside life in this Highland home…

Inside, the annexe features an open-plan sitting area and kitchen on the ground level, with an adjacent shower room while there is a large bedroom on the first floor.

Meanwhile, the barn has a large open plan ground floor which includes a kitchenette with a woodburning stove and a wc.

Upstairs, there is a mezzanine sitting area.

The property also benefits from three studio pods, two of which are currently being let out as holiday accommodation and one as a thriving craft shop.

‘There’s a rhythm to life here by the ocean’

Reflecting on their time at the property, Andy who deals with the tourism and maintenance side of their business, says it has been an incredible place to live.

“We’ve enjoyed the peace, the freedom, and the feeling of being part of something bigger than ourselves,” says Andy, who also voluntarily runs the local KLB and Durness Angling club as well as being the volunteer chairman of the West Sutherland Fisheries Trust.

“There’s a rhythm to life here by the ocean, the weather, the wildlife that keeps you grounded.

“We’ve loved meeting visitors and locals alike, sharing stories over cups of tea in the craft shop or evenings with neighbours by the fire.

“The sense of community is strong, yet there’s as much peace and privacy you could ever want.”

And what about the garden?

Outside, there are three holiday pods and six camping pitches with a showerblock and kitchenette.

At the side and back of the house there is access to outbuildings including the workshop, a store, polycrub (a storm strength polytunner) and the large studio, which is currently used for activities and treatments for guests.

The scenic gardens surrounding the house have areas of lawn and gravel terracing for al fresco dining.

‘The perfect balance of modern living and outdoor lifestyle’

Asked who they think will suit their property next, the couple, who share their home with their beloved pooches Poppy and Dru, say it will suit a variety of people.

“This property would be ideal for a couple or family looking to combine home and work in a spectacular setting,” says Angela.

“It offers plenty of scope for those wanting to run a small business, creative studio, or retreat, while still providing a comfortable and well-connected base.

“Anyone seeking a balance of modern living and outdoor lifestyle would find it an exceptional fit.”

‘We’ll miss the breathtaking views and the sunsets’

As they prepare to downsize to a smaller property just a few miles away, the couple say it will be bittersweet.

“We’ll miss the visitors and the place in equal measure,” says Andy.

“The endless conversations with tourists, the sense of belonging and the breathtaking views.

“We’ll also miss the quiet moments at sunset when the sky turns gold.

“The good part is we’ll have more time to support our community work and the volunteering we currently take part in.

“So just maybe, our family might get more visits from us.”

Oldshoremore Retreats, Oldshoremore, near Kinlochbervie, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 01463 723596 or check out the website

struttandparker.com/properties/oldshoremore

