Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Your own Yellowstone style home? Log cabin in Inverness for sale for nearly £1m

Blackcroft Lodge in East Daviot offers a ranch style-property in a stunning Highland setting

By Abbie Duncan
Blackcroft Lodge near Inverness. A log home sits in a verdant field on a sunny day
The unique log cabin near Inverness is currently for sale. Image: Bell Ingram

A unique opportunity to own a tiny slice of ranch life has become available just minutes from Inverness.

Those who have seen the hit Paramount television show Yellowstone will be familiar with the kind of property.

Blackcroft Lodge, which has been listed online for offers over £950,000, is all log exterior and feature wood interior.

The four-bedroom home will enable fans of the show to live like the Duttons – though rather than Montana it is more correctly described as a “bespoke Canadian log home”.

It was built by Pioneer Log Homes of British Columbia and is made from sustainably sourced Western Red Cedar.

The wood is visible throughout the house, giving it both a real warmth and a unique cabin feel

Inside Blackcroft Lodge

The house features visible wood throughout. Image: Bell Ingram.

Blackcroft Lodge sits within a little over an acre of land and features wraparound decking and open views across the River Nairn.

The accommodation is laid out over three floors and features exposed beams and natural wood throughout.

The ground floor has a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, leading into a comfortable sitting room.

From there, a set of French doors lead to a covered outdoor porch that overlooks the surrounding farmland.

In the living area, there is also a wood burning stove, which heats the water and central heating in the home.

The home has four good sized bedrooms. Image: Bell Ingram

The ground and first floor also have underfloor heating.

A bedroom and family bathroom can also be found on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there is an additional cosy living room with another woodburning stove.

This opens to an upstairs balcony, with stunning views of the surrounding Highland countryside.

There are three additional bedrooms upstairs, with the primary bedroom having an en-suite shower room.

Blackcroft Lodge has three bathrooms. Image: Bell Ingram

A bathroom completes the floor.

The home also has a large basement, which currently houses a utility room, home office and gym.

The upstairs balcony provides stunning Highland views. Image: Bell Ingram

Outside, the property sits on 1.1 acres of garden grounds, with a gravelled front area providing parking.

The home is just a six minute drive from Inshes Retail Park and within easy commuting distance of Inverness city centre.

Blackcroft Lodge is currently listed through Bell Ingram for offers over £950,000.

Blackcroft Lodge is currently listed for offers over £950,000. Image: Bell Ingram

