£2m Moray steading with swimming pool, gym, sauna and renowned gardens for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

£2m Moray steading with swimming pool, gym, sauna and renowned gardens for sale

The property is located in the middle of the Moray countryside.

By Ross Hempseed
Carestown Steading is located in Moray.
Carestown Steading is located in Moray. Image: Strutt and Parker.

An incredible property in Moray with its own swimming pool, sauna and gym is for sale with a price tag of nearly £2 million.

Carestown Steading is situated in Deskford, just south of Buckie, and boasts a staggering 6,500 square feet of living space, including eight bedrooms.

It encloses an ornate courtyard garden and comes with an array of additional buildings including a caretaker’s cottage, shed with offices and leisure wing.

Surrounding the main house, meanwhile, are what have been described as “one of the country’s most renowned private gardens”.

The stunning property is laid out in a square, with a courtyard garden at its centre. A large glass conservatory to the left provides a grand entrance to the home. Mature gardens and lawns surround the house.
The steading features an enclosed courtyard garden. Image: Strutt and Parker.

There is also a caretaker’s cottage, separate leisure building and massive shed with offices.

Entry to the property is via a glass conservatory which contrasts with the brick work and flagstones of the building.

The glass-covered entrance has a stone floor.
The glass-covered entrance. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The house is split into two wings heading off from the entrance conservatory, with the left being living areas, and the right being bedrooms.

The dining room has a high wood ceiling and flagstone floor. There is a large wooden table set for eight diners.
The dining room. Image: Strutt and Parker.

First up on the left wing is the dining room, which features picture windows, flagstone flooring and a vaulted wooden ceiling with skylight.

Off the dining room is the smaller breakfast room which contains an AGA stove.

Carestown Steading features a swimming pool, gym and a sauna

The main kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The main kitchen is a more modern space with fitted cornflower blue cabinets and wooden floor, with stairs leading down to a dedicated laundry room.

From the dining room, a staircase leads down to the open-plan living room, with a double height wooden vaulted ceiling.

The living room has blue walls, a wood ceiling and a gallery surrounding it. There are large blue sofas and a huge patterned rug.
The grand living room with gallery above. Image: Strutt and Parker.

It has exposed brick, blue-painted walls, flagstones and a wood-burning stove, together with a gallery balcony that encircles most of the room.

The garden room has exposed brick walls, a wood ceiling and floral chairs, with rugs on the floor.
The garden room has exposed brick walls. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Further along is the 37ft garden room with exposed stone walls and dual French doors opening to the gardens.

Off the garden room, there is a self-contained living space which could be rented out.

Steps lead down to a large double bedroom with wood floor.
Bedroom in the self-contained accommodation. Image: Strutt and Parker.

It features a sitting room, conservatory, bedroom, en suite, dining area and a small kitchen.

A staircase leads up to another bedroom with separate dressing room and toilet.

The master bedroom offers a wealth of space, there is a large chest of drawers with images of Audrey Hepburn on it. The room is dominated by the wood ceiling and a huge rug.
The master bedroom is impressively proportioned. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Heading along the gallery balcony, you enter the master bedroom, a gargantuan space with an adjoining study and en suite.

The right wing has a guest toilet, cellar and access to the front garage.

There is also a guest bedroom with an en suite featuring a sunken bathtub.

The en suite features a sunken bathtub and a large picture window that looks out to the garden.
En suite featuring a sunken bath tub. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The other area is separate and accessed via an entrance within the courtyard gardens.

This area is self-contained with four en suite bedrooms, along with sitting room and a dining kitchen.

The living area in the right wing of the house includes lots of space for living and dining, with another flagstone floor and wooden rafters.
Living area of the right wing accommodation. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Gardens, grounds and outbuildings

Also attached to the main house is a bothy with kitchenette and second garage.

One of the most impressive parts of Carestown Steading is the swimming pool, which is housed in a separate building dedicated to leisure.

The swimming pool is long and narrow and lit by a row of large windows. There are pastoral murals on the opposite wall.
The swimming pool. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The leisure wing also has space for a sizeable home gym. There is a flagstone floor, large windows and patio doors out to the garden. The swimming pool can be seen to the rear.
The gym. Image: Strutt and Parker.
The wood panelled sauna.
The sauna. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The building also features a large gym area, sauna, showers and toilets.

Also on the grounds is the Caretaker’s Cottage which has a sitting room, a separate kitchen and two bedrooms, plus a bathroom.

The stone caretaker's cottage.
Caretaker’s Cottage. Image: Strutt and Parker.

A huge shed measuring 81ft by 38ft is also located near the property with upstairs space for several offices.

The courtyard garden features box hedging, ornate topiary, a pergola and gravel terracing.

The house wraps around the carefully laid out courtyard gardens.
The courtyard gardens. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Surrounding Carestown Steading are lawns, a maze, well-maintained hedgerows, a kitchen garden with a polytunnel, patio seating areas for al fresco dining and a pond.

The property is listed with Strutt and Parker for offers over £1,995,000.

A large lawn to the front of the property.
The front of the property. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Conversation