£2m Moray steading with swimming pool, gym, sauna and renowned gardens for sale

An incredible property in Moray with its own swimming pool, sauna and gym is for sale with a price tag of nearly £2 million.

Carestown Steading is situated in Deskford, just south of Buckie, and boasts a staggering 6,500 square feet of living space, including eight bedrooms.

It encloses an ornate courtyard garden and comes with an array of additional buildings including a caretaker’s cottage, shed with offices and leisure wing.

Surrounding the main house, meanwhile, are what have been described as “one of the country’s most renowned private gardens”.

Entry to the property is via a glass conservatory which contrasts with the brick work and flagstones of the building.

The house is split into two wings heading off from the entrance conservatory, with the left being living areas, and the right being bedrooms.

First up on the left wing is the dining room, which features picture windows, flagstone flooring and a vaulted wooden ceiling with skylight.

Off the dining room is the smaller breakfast room which contains an AGA stove.

The main kitchen is a more modern space with fitted cornflower blue cabinets and wooden floor, with stairs leading down to a dedicated laundry room.

From the dining room, a staircase leads down to the open-plan living room, with a double height wooden vaulted ceiling.

It has exposed brick, blue-painted walls, flagstones and a wood-burning stove, together with a gallery balcony that encircles most of the room.

Further along is the 37ft garden room with exposed stone walls and dual French doors opening to the gardens.

Off the garden room, there is a self-contained living space which could be rented out.

It features a sitting room, conservatory, bedroom, en suite, dining area and a small kitchen.

A staircase leads up to another bedroom with separate dressing room and toilet.

Heading along the gallery balcony, you enter the master bedroom, a gargantuan space with an adjoining study and en suite.

The right wing has a guest toilet, cellar and access to the front garage.

There is also a guest bedroom with an en suite featuring a sunken bathtub.

The other area is separate and accessed via an entrance within the courtyard gardens.

This area is self-contained with four en suite bedrooms, along with sitting room and a dining kitchen.

Gardens, grounds and outbuildings

Also attached to the main house is a bothy with kitchenette and second garage.

One of the most impressive parts of Carestown Steading is the swimming pool, which is housed in a separate building dedicated to leisure.

The building also features a large gym area, sauna, showers and toilets.

Also on the grounds is the Caretaker’s Cottage which has a sitting room, a separate kitchen and two bedrooms, plus a bathroom.

A huge shed measuring 81ft by 38ft is also located near the property with upstairs space for several offices.

The courtyard garden features box hedging, ornate topiary, a pergola and gravel terracing.

Surrounding Carestown Steading are lawns, a maze, well-maintained hedgerows, a kitchen garden with a polytunnel, patio seating areas for al fresco dining and a pond.

The property is listed with Strutt and Parker for offers over £1,995,000.