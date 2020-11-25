For offers over £730,000: Eye-catching country house ideal for rural family living

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From the manicured lawns to the gorgeous views of open countryside, Glenview House is rather good at first impressions.

Indeed it was the sweeping drive and gorgeous location which had current owners, Stuart and Gwen Martin, completely smitten.

The couple had their eye on this gorgeous five-bedroom family home after spying it during drives to Banchory.

But they were living in Rothienorman at the time and were hesitant to believe they might be in with a chance of stepping across the threshold.

But one part-exchange later and the Martins finally made themselves at home in Glenview five years ago.

And while they may not have done extensive renovations to this Skene pad, it was partly the immaculate condition which attracted them in the first place.

Having made the decision to retire together, Stuart and Gwen are hoping to downsize – with a plan to stay in their beloved Aberdeenshire.

With 408sq m of living space, it comes as no surprise the couple think Glenview would be suited to a family, or those who simply love to entertain.

“Each time I come up the driveway, I still think to myself, wow. That’s a great property,” said Stuart, who worked in the drilling industry.

“I think we were really attracted by the fact that it was a new build. It’s a bit like buying a new car and knowing that you’re the very first owner.

“We lived in Rothienorman, but wanted to be a bit closer to town, so this fitted the bill perfectly.

“It had sat empty for a year before we came along and we persuaded the owner to do a part-exchange. We still can’t believe our good fortune really, we feel very lucky to have lived here.”

Glenview is still in immaculate condition and will particularly appeal to those who want to move in with minimal fuss.

Having entered via the vestibule, you will find an impressive wooden staircase which divides into two in order to access both sides of the upper hallway.

There’s handy storage under the stairs, so you will not be tripping over shoes and coats as you try to get out the door.

The sitting room has a wood-burning stove, ideal for winter nights, and there is also a good-sized study.

With working from home still the norm for many, you can have your own home office instead of crouching over a laptop at the kitchen table.

You will also find bedroom number five on this level.

It features French doors which lead to the rear garden and is adjacent to a shower room.

The elegant lounge provides access to the sun room, which is set on open-plan level with the kitchen and dining room.

“The sun room certainly lives up to its name and we spent a lot of time in there,” said Stuart.

“The kitchen and dining area is particularly large, which made it perfect for entertaining prior to Covid.”

The flow of the house certainly works for entertaining, but would it suit busy family life?

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media

You will be able to keep an eye on the kids without everyone heading off to separate rooms. The kitchen features a central island complete with wine rack and chiller, with a stylish wooden counter top. There is plenty of space to sit down and have a meal together.

The master bedroom is on the first floor and offers gorgeous views.

There are built-in mirrored wardrobes with internal lighting and a luxurious en suite bathroom with separate shower cubicle and spa bath.

The three remaining double bedrooms are all of good size and two also have en suite shower rooms.

“All the bedrooms have lovely views,” said Stuart.

“I think one of the great things about Glenview for families is that the kids can have a big bedroom each, where you can easily fit a sofa and desk.”

Outside, the gardens have been laid to lawn, scope for avid gardeners.

Enjoy a drink on the patio in the summer and breathe in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Parking is catered for with a sweeping driveway and double garage.

“We’ve been really happy here and we love being surrounded by countryside,” said Stuart.

“We often see deer in the barley field and we get plenty of hedgehogs and badgers as well.

“It’s an excellent location, as we are less then five minutes from Westhill.

“We’ll be sad to go, but feel lucky to have enjoyed five years here.”

Offers should be made of more than £730,000.

Contact Mackinnons on 01224 868687 or the owners on 07968 329714.