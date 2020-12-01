For offers over £400,000: Eight-bedroom Highland home with coast and countryside views

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s that, for many people, remote working is possible.

That discovery has boosted property markets in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, as buyers, keen to experience a different lifestyle and better quality of life, look beyond their current location.

Finding a property designed in a way to let you enjoy a lovely lifestyle, work from home and perhaps generate some extra income, is something many buyers are searching for.

Their search may end in the hamlet of Forse, which sits between Latheron and Lybster.

It’s home to Bonnieviews, a wonderful eight-bedroom detached house owned by Carol Michel and Stewart McMichan which enjoys, not surprisingly, some very bonnie views of coast and countryside.

The house that Stewart built

“Stewart built the house, pretty much single-handedly, in 2005 – I came along in 2009, by which time he’d completed the ground floor,” said Carol.

“He’s a joiner to trade but one of these guys who can turn his hand to anything.

“The first phase of the building took him a couple of years, while the second phase, which we recently completed, saw us add four bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs.”

Sitting in an elevated position that makes the most of the far-reaching views of the countryside and Moray Firth, Stewart, who has more than 40 years of carpentry experience, has done a wonderful job creating a bright and spacious home.

“It was a dream of his to build a house like this,” said Carol, who previously worked in the offshore catering industry.

“He’s originally from Lockerbie, while I’m from Aberdeen, and he came to this area to escape the rat race.”

That’s something many house-hunters wish for, which is why there will be a great deal of interest in this house, which is on the hugely popular NC500 route.

Inside Bonnieviews

Accommodation begins with an entrance porch with built-in storage.

From here, a door leads to a multi-purpose hall/lounge/diner, currently used as a lounge for guests, as for the past few years, they have offered B&B, letting out three bedrooms.

Ground-floor accommodation includes a large dining kitchen with dual-aspect windows offering sea views, lovely units, a breakfast bar, built-in dishwasher and a Rangemaster range with five-ring Calor Gas hob and warming plate, which is included in the asking price of offers over £400,000.

From the kitchen, one door leads to a sitting room with triple-aspect windows and a multi-fuel stove, while another door leads to a large utility room.

Just off this room is a double bedroom with patio doors, walk-in dressing room and fully tiled en suite bathroom.

A WC sits off the hall/lounge/diner, and from there another hall leads to three bedrooms, each with en suite shower rooms.

Upstairs, bedroom five, which is particularly spacious, has an en suite shower room and Velux windows offering sea views, while a side window overlooks fields.

Bedrooms six and seven are both double rooms with access to a Jack and Jill-style shower room.

Bedroom eight is another spacious room, with a luxurious en suite bathroom.

The upstairs rooms are brand new, painted and carpeted and never been used before but ready to welcome guests, should the new owners wish to offer B&B.

“I worked for years offshore before taking the plunge to offer B&B and thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” said Carol.

Guests rave about the location of Bonnieviews, and that’s one of the things she will miss most now they’ve decided to sell up and downsize.

“There’s lots of space and openness, peace and quiet and pretty spectacular views on three sides,” said Carol.“Lybster is just a short drive away and it has a good range of amenities.”

The house sits in a large, fully enclosed garden and has a double garage and parking for eight vehicles.

There is a large four-compartment outbuilding to the side with a shower, power and light.

“This is a flexible space which could be used as a workshop, stabling or kennels, but could potentially be transformed into further accommodation,” said Carol.

On top of this, the property comes with seven acres of land, not classed as croft land, which is unusual for the area, which could be used for further development or sold to generate additional income.

Contact: Joanne Stennett, of Bell Ingram, on 01463 717799.