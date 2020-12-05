For offers over £155,000: A two-bedroom Aberdeen home with sun trap of a garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It can be difficult to know how the property market will behave at present, from houses selling in mere days to the pace slowing down.

There are still bargains to be had however, if only you know where to look.

Take Number 29 Talisman Road for example, an immaculate pad which is just waiting for new owners.

It might be easy to dismiss this two-bedroom home in Garthdee, Aberdeen, but it offers superb accommodation complete with a lovely garden.

Ideal for first-time buyers or even those looking to downsize, you don’t need to worry about taking on a project.

Renovations have already been completed to a high standard, treading just the right line between modern and cosy. The lounge offers trendy contrasting decor complete with spotlighting, the ideal room for entertaining.

Head back out into the spacious hallway, where clever use of space has created a beautiful dining area.

You’ll even find just the right-sized cranny under the stairs for a storage unit, or even a writing desk for those working from home.

The kitchen can be found to the rear and comes with plenty of storage space, plus an integrated fridge freezer.

The modern family bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath, with contrasting black panelling.

Both bedrooms are located upstairs, and the spacious master bedroom has a fitted wardrobe.

Bedroom number two offers plenty of options, and would make a charming nursery or study.

An en suite shower room can be accessed from both bedrooms.

Head outside where the gardens have been incredibly well thought out. The rear garden is the ultimate sun trap and offers a raised patio area so you can make the most of the positioning.

The front garden has been mostly laid to lawn, and again, you’ll find a patio. This means you can take your pick for alfresco drinks in the warmer months.

There is plenty of public transport, and you’re in easy reach of supermarkets, RGU and even the city centre.

Offers should be made of more than £155,000.

Contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or the owner on 07790 335993.