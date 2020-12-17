For offers over £695,000: A seven-bedroom country home, a private loch mooring and boathouse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The last time Ardentallen House was on the market, The Beatles had just released Let It Be; Concorde made its first supersonic flight at 700mph and the first Glastonbury Festival was held.

The year was 1970, and while the world was a different place then, what hasn’t changed is the fantastic views and charm of this west-coast home.

Thought to date back to the 1820s, Ardentallen House is a seven-bedroom country home with historic links to nearby Gallanach Estate.

Being situated 15 minutes from Oban means it offers the best of both worlds – a superb coastal and country setting coupled with easy access to Oban’s amenities.

Andrew Fuller, from selling agent Bell Ingram, said: “Ardentallen House presents a unique opportunity for a family looking for their forever home in a charming coastal location.

“Alternatively, with three distinct living spaces and seven bedrooms and four public rooms throughout, the house itself could be used as a B&B or converted to a boutique hotel, which, given its prime location, could generate significant additional income.”

As was the style in bygone days, the main living area is on the upper floor and accessed by a winding stone staircase in the front garden.

An entrance vestibule leads to the central hall which features large, wooden bookcases within the design.

To the right, a dining room enjoys stunning views across the gardens towards Loch Feochan, thanks to a large south-east-facing window – a perfect place for formal or informal dining.

Next to this is a galley kitchen, fitted with a combination of units and a handy serving hatch, linked to the dining room.

At the front of the house there’s a charming sitting room with a large picture window looking south towards the loch, while two west-facing windows flood the room with soft evening light.

An open grate fireplace, sitting within a marble surround, not only creates a nice focal point, but warmth and comfort, too.

Towards the rear of the house there are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a third smaller room, which could be used as a bedroom or study.

This floor also has a cloakroom and family bathroom with a coombed ceiling and original sash window.

The ground floor of Ardentallen House is accessed via a side entrance which opens into an internal glazed vestibule and through to a lovely, family sitting room.

This level also has three double bedrooms, with the two larger ones being big enough to accommodate a number of layouts, a second kitchen and a family shower room.

There’s a further space, historically occupied by the property caretaker, with a living room, bedroom and family bathroom.

The ground floor has a laundry room and storeroom.

“On top of this, a coach-house and steading sit peacefully in the grounds, offering an opportunity to be converted to provide a high-quality holiday home, benefiting from a stunning coastal location and starting point to explore the islands,” said Andrew.

The house, which is on the market at offers over £695,000, sits in around two-and-a-half acres of mature gardens and comes with a private loch mooring, boathouse and outbuildings.

Buyers also have an option to buy two neighbouring fields which are ideal for livestock, in particular horses.

Andrew said: “We anticipate huge interest in this property, which is unlike anything in the surrounding area.

“A blank canvas for modernisation or transformation, the property offers endless possibilities for those looking to adopt a coastal lifestyle in this much sought-after region of Argyll.”

Contact Bell Ingram on 07342 209123.