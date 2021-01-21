Something went wrong - please try again later.

Unique, is a word that’s often over used when describing properties for sale, but in this case, it fits the bill perfectly…

The Boathouse, set on the shores of Loch Bay in North-west Skye, is a romantic, seaside house brought back to life and owned by Scottish singer-songwriter, Donovan.

It sits within the conservation village of Stein on the Waternish Peninsula and enjoys spectacular views across the loch to the islands of Islay and Mingay and the distant mountains of North Uist.

George Harrison among visitors to Donovan’s Highland home

Views, which have been enjoyed by former Beatle, George Harrison, among others.

George visited the house as he was close friends with Donovan, who was also an international star thanks to hits like, Catch the Wind, Mellow Yellow, and Sunshine Superman.

In the 1970s, Donovan bought the boathouse, which was built in the late 18th century and formed part of the Waternish Estate, and converted it into a house.

If walls could talk, they’d have interesting tales, and possibly a song or two, to share…

But that’s not the only connection to fame this house has as it’s within easy reach of not one, but two restaurants owned by renowned chefs.

Loch Bay Seafood Restaurant, run by Michelin-star chef, Michael Smith and the Stein Inn, the oldest inn on Skye, owned by celebrity chef, Paul Rankin and his partner, Charlotte Haddock, are close by.

You’ll be spoilt for choice if you want to eat out locally, but if home cooking is your thing then you’ll be happy with the large, well-appointed kitchen and dining room in the Boathouse.

Stunning original features

It’s a lovely space, full of character thanks to a roof with original old beams, while the dining end of the room has plenty of space for a large table and chairs.

Other ground-floor accommodation includes a character-packed sitting room with double-height ceiling, enormous natural stone feature fireplace with multi-fuel stove and lots of wall and roof windows which flood the room with natural light and offer spectacular views.

A lovely wooden staircase leads up to the galleried sitting room – a very spacious area awash with features such as a balustrade overlooking the living room, natural stone walls and a wooden beamed ceiling.

There’s also a large bedroom with big dual aspect windows upstairs which offer fine sea views – is there anything more relaxing than lying in bed listening to the sound of the sea?

Step outside and you’ll likely see native wildlife, pretty regularly.

Outside grounds feature waterfall

The house sits in around five and a half acres of land, which includes a waterfall, a lovely semi-circular lawn, the remains of a stone slipway and a sheltered, tidal harbour.

With gorgeous views on your doorstep, there’s always something beautiful to look at here.

The current owners, who run the house as a successful holiday let, have done a grand job of maintaining the house and recently replaced the windows with double glazed units in keeping with the style of the property and within the stipulations of the conservation designation.

Phiddy Robertson of selling agent, Galbraith said: “This is a truly spectacular setting to enjoy a tranquil island lifestyle or to take advantage of the many opportunities for outdoor activities such as walking, cycling, water sports, wildlife watching or wild swimming.

“The Boathouse has been modernised sympathetically, retaining all the character of a traditional building and making the most the lovely outlooks.”

The business element of the property is available to purchase by separate negotiation, while the house is on the market at offers over £435,000.

Contact: Galbraith Inverness on 01463 224343.