Pictures: Inside the £825,000 historic Aberdeen home

Susie Alexander is a firm believer in fate – what’s meant for you won’t pass you by.

The saying has kept the retired nurse on the right path thus far, and is now guiding her to the next exciting chapter.

It has been 23 years since Susie and her husband, Grant, who is a retired civil engineer, crossed the threshold of Crynoch at Number 22, North Deeside Road.

It wasn’t the sought-after Bieldside address in Aberdeen that swayed them however, nor the splendour of the four-bedroom period property which dates back to 1905.

This gorgeous family home once looked a little sorry for itself and was in need of some modernising when Susie and Grant came along.

It was, in fact, a feeling, or the aura which Crynoch emitted, that convinced the pair to make an offer and move in.

They were in no great rush to find pastures new and had been searching for some time before finding out about Crynoch through a friend.

The then owner had occupied the house for 58 years, proving its ability to cast a rather powerful spell over its inhabitants.

With Susie and Grant’s three children all grown up, they now have plans to spend more time at their holiday home in Spain.

Home in need of a new family

They believe their beloved Crynoch needs a new family to fill the rooms with laughter, with the space enjoyed by the next generation.

From gorgeous original features to beautiful views, Crynoch is certainly a rare gem where you can sense the comforting presence of the past.

“We had been looking for a long, long time when we came to see Crynoch,” said Susie.

“We came in through the door and that was it, that’s all it took.

“We knew we were home, there was just this aura about the place. A feeling, it felt like a really happy house.

“Sometimes you go places and it just doesn’t feel right, but it was the opposite experience at Crynoch.”

The couple were able to see past the dated decor, and took their time with gentle upgrades over the years.

“The lady who owned Crynoch had been here since childhood, so there was some modernising to do,” said Susie.

“We took down the butler’s pantry to make the kitchen bigger, and we transformed the coal cellar into a shower room.

“Part of the utility room had been the outside toilet, and where the study now stands was actually a greenhouse.

“We took our time with the work over the years, because we didn’t want to get rid of the period features entirely.”

The couple enjoyed renovating their lovely kitchen, where they hosted many a dinner party prior to Covid.

This room has recently been further upgraded and has a lovely contemporary feel.

The elegant lounge features an ornate open fireplace, alongside a large bay window overlooking the front garden.

The dining room, which again features a box bay window, will really come into its own for big family occasions.

“We have three children and six grandchildren; over the years there can easily have been 20 people seated around the table,” said Susie.

There is also a cosy morning room which provides access to the study, although the latter could also be used as a playroom or studio.

The mezzanine floor gives access to the spacious family bathroom, which has been fitted with a three-piece suite.

Continuing up the stairs, the galleried landing provides access to all four bedrooms.

The master bedroom offers gorgeous views across Royal Deeside and also has an en suite shower room.

The remaining three bedrooms are all of good size, and there is a handy shower room on the level as well.

The attic is made up of three separate rooms and has considerable potential for development.

Offers should be made of more than £825,000.

Contact Burnett and Reid LLP on 01224 646565 or the owner on 07803 173 861.