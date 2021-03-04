SPONSORED: Your last chance to own a new home at Milldale View, Ellon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There is only one property left to buy at Claymore Home’s Milldale View development in Pitmedden, so if you are house-hunting and plan to move into your new home in 2021, here is your chance.

Claymore Homes is delighted to release the last 4-bedroom home in its Milldale View development of Pitmedden, Ellon. This property has the benefit of being designed with the highest quality kitchen and bathrooms that are the epitome of elegance and style. And like all other Claymore Homes, this house is designed with quality craftsmanship at its heart.

The property is finished to a high standard including oak doors with mdf skirting and facings throughout. The windows are UPVC double glazed and the driveway is tarred.

A spokeswoman from Claymore Homes said: “This modern development with its wonderful living proportions and high specification finish, combined with private parking, garage and garden, presents a superb opportunity for family buyers seeking a quieter location all within an easy commute.”

And that is not all – flooring is also included and will be installed throughout the whole home while the front and back gardens will be turfed. You can own this stunning property for only £385,000!

As well as this, Claymore Homes is offering to cover the LBTT of the home giving you a huge saving you £9,750!

Get in touch with the sales team today to arrange a viewing of this spectacular family home, before it is too late, on 01779 821115 or by emailing: sales@claymorehomes.co.uk

