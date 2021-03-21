For offers around £549,000: A north-east home with its own sauna

Something went wrong - please try again later.

We’ve all been spending more time at home, which wouldn’t be such a hardship at Number 51, Fountainhall Road.

This period Aberdeen family home comes with gorgeous features and its very own sauna, where you can relax to your heart’s content.

The welcoming entrance vestibule immediately sets the tone with quirky flooring reminiscent of days gone by.

Head on through to the impressive lounge, where you can delight in the high ceiling and overall feel of grandeur.

This room is perfect for unwinding, but the sheer space on offer makes the lounge incredibly versatile.

Depending on your tastes, you could add an altogether different, more modern vibe, or opt to keep with the period theme.

Double doors provide access to the dining room, meaning there is the option to go open-plan.

There is a further living area, which you could easily transform into a children’s play room.

The generous kitchen would be a dream for anyone who enjoys cooking, or indeed, eating.

A clever extension means you have oodles of space for a dining table, where you can enjoy lively dinner parties once restrictions allow.

The kitchen leads through to the conservatory, where you can enjoy afternoon tea or while the time away with a good book and a cold drink.

The main bathroom is on the mezzanine level, while four bedrooms are on the first floor.

The master bedroom is the jewel in the crown, and comes complete with an enclosed shower cubicle and concealed sauna.

This means you can have your very own spa day, without even leaving the house.

The second floor boasts a sizeable landing which is currently in use as a studio area, but would also make a cosy reading nook or play area.

This leads to the remaining bedroom, perfect for a teenager who wants privacy away from mum and dad.

Outside you’ll find a lovely rear garden which is fully enclosed. It has mainly been laid to lawn for easy maintenance, and a patio area will enable you to dine outside once the weather warms up.

There’s plenty of scope on offer if you fancy creating a vegetable patch or some colourful flowerbeds.

Offers should be made of around £549,000.

Contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.