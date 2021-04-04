Picturesque island near Fort William sells for four times its £80,000 asking price at auction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An uninhabited remote Scottish island that spans 11 acres has been sold for four times more than its £80,000 asking price.

Sitting in the middle of the beautiful Loch Moidart in the west Highlands, Deer Island was on offer for less than a one-bedroom flat in Inverness or Aberdeen.

The price tag left many potential buyers stunned as for the same amount of money you could secure a garage in South London.

Boasting neither a house nor amenities the secluded space is covered in native woodland, something the newest owner of the island would have to care for and maintain.

That didn’t however stop one prospective buyer telling selling agents he wanted it “as somewhere to park his yacht” and another who wanted it as a base for kayaking.

Also called Eilean an Fheidh, the isle was sold for the first time in centuries by Future Property Auctions.

Going under the hammer earlier this week, it has been owned by the same family for the past 500 years.

Situated near to Castle Tioram, the traditional seat of the Clan MacDonald of Clanranald, the uninhabited plot of land will afford the mystery buyer unparalleled seclusion and privacy.

Auctioneers had said that there there is ‘zero chance of intrusion’ on the uninhabited island that is around 45 miles from Fort William.

The exclusivity of the auction item drove hundreds to battle it out in a bid to secure the beautiful spot of land.

In total there were 145 bidders each vying for a chance to own a part of the Highlands.

The listing said: ‘The uninhabited island is located within an extremely popular sea loch certain to appeal to investors from all over the world.’

It was eventually sold to a resident from England for £311,000, which rose to £320,000 – including fees.

The region also serves as a home to plenty of local wildlife, including red squirrels, seals and on occasion; dolphins.

Across a stretch of the tranquil Loch Moidart, is a small neighbouring island called Eilean Shona.

An island with a storied past, it once leased by JM Barrie, the author of Peter Pan – while on the island with his foster sons he adapted the play for its first big screen outing in 1924.

It is now owned by Vanessa Branson, sister of British businessman Richard Branson, she purchased it back in 1995 for around £1.3 million with her husband Robert Devereux.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been an increase in people wanting to take staycations – however there are very few who can stay on their own exclusive island.