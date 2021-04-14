Demand for divided rooms over open plan after year of lockdown living

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More people want to live in Inverness and the Highlands as they re-evaluate their lives in the wake of coronavirus, says Tulloch Homes’ new sales and marketing director Jo McLaren.

“Key drivers of the housing market going forward are much greater emphasis on having private outside space, zoned areas where you can combine working with cooking, dining and enjoying family time, as well as areas to relax and unwind, with the availability of high-speed broadband to facilitate home-working,” said Jo.

“While the 2008 global financial crisis impacted our lives, it didn’t change how people lived, compared with the changes we have seen as a result of Covid-19.

© Supplied by Bill McAllister

“This has led to behavioural and lifestyle changes as people are re-evaluating what they want from their lives including how and where they wish to live and work.

“There is, for instance, greater demand emerging for divided rooms rather than open-plan living.

“People need separation to work, children need it to study or play.

“The Inverness new housing market remains buoyant, and there is a rising volume of new interest from people from outside the area who are able to work from different locations and who see it as a city with plenty of green space and sustainable environment.

“It’s an exciting time in the sector, and Tulloch Homes is thinking ahead, while being able to deliver the sense of space and quality it has always delivered.”