Rural living in high demand for prospective buyers in the north of Scotland

With selling agent Rightmove recording its busiest start to the year, it is clear house sales are showing no signs of slowing down in many parts of the country.

After being restricted to the same surroundings for most of the year, it’s no wonder people are eager to move.

Springfield Properties says that as house hunters look beyond the bustling cities, semi-rural towns such as Forres, Buckie and Elgin have proved to be some of the most popular areas for prospective buyers in the north of Scotland.

Springfield sales manager Joyce Hadden said: “In the past year, we have seen quite a significant shift in what buyers are looking for. Rural living is in such high demand and our developments in Forres, Buckie and Elgin tick all the boxes.

“Surrounded by acres of open space and with a strong sense of community spirit, each area is also handily located near their respective town centres, where there are plenty of local amenities.”

Those looking to move can also expect to be warmly welcomed to the area, with a strong community feel already established within each Springfield Properties development.

Among the house types on offer are the Auldearn apartments which are particularly popular with young buyers, says Joyce.

Perfect for first-time buyers, downsizers or young couples, the sleekly designed Auldearn flats benefit from an open-plan kitchen and living area, two large bedrooms and plenty of storage.

Each apartment comes with integrated appliances, quality kitchen and bathroom units, and fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms.

The attractive cottage flats are housed within a block of four homes, each with their own front door – there are no communal stairs to worry about.

Buyers can take advantage of Springfield’s Choices initiative, which allows them to add their own personal touch to the interiors, ranging from paint colour to door handles, which means they can tailor the flat to suit their own needs, even before they get the keys.

Five Auldearn-style apartments are available in both Forres and Buckie, while those in Elgin have now all been reserved.

Those available to buy are priced between £117,950 and £133,950. Visit www.springfield.co.uk for more information.