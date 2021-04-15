Location key as elegant Moray family home snapped up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Depending on where you live in the north of Scotland, houses are either being snapped up quickly, or taking slightly longer than in previous years, to find new owners.

Moray falls into the first category, with desirable properties selling very quickly.

A great example of this is Wallfield House – an elegant, modern home situated in a quiet but easily-reached rural setting to the west of Elgin.

The property was marketed by Gailbraith, with a guide price of £585,000.

Modern family living

Rod Christie, who is handling the sale, said: “Wallfield House has been thoughtfully designed by the architect to offer a wealth of entertaining space and finished to an extremely high standard, with a particularly impressive dining kitchen.

“The setting is particularly appealing, with mature trees fringing the outer border of the garden offering privacy, whilst Wallfield is easily accessible to Elgin, Forres and the Moray coast.

“This is an ideal property for modern family living.”

Others also clearly thought highly of the house too because it attracted a huge number of enquiries and notes of interest.

Five days after going on the market, a formal offer was accepted.

The new owners can look forward to enjoying a house with an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/family room; lounge with wood-burning stove and French doors; dining room, walk-in pantry, WC, boot room, utility room, home office, guest bedroom with private bathroom; master bedroom with dressing room and en suite shower room and two more bedrooms – one with en suite shower room and one with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The majority of rural properties we are selling at the moment are generating a good number of inquiries…”

Mr Christie said: “Wallfield House has a number of advantages which resulted in significant interest – it was presented to the market in immaculate condition and is in a highly accessible location between Elgin and Forres.

“The majority of rural properties we are selling at the moment are generating a good number of inquiries and most are accepting an offer within a very short timeframe. The market in Moray is very strong for rural properties, especially those that are in good condition and in an accessible location.”