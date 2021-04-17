Spirit of spring celebrated in styling of new Aberdeen showhome

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barratt Homes has unveiled its latest Aberdeen city showhome, which marks the latest milestone at its recently launched Bucksburn development, Hopecroft.

Designed by interiors specialists Blocc, the four-bedroom Balmoral home has been styled in a fresh springtime palette with joyful pops of colour that bring to mind the season’s bright blooms.

The look is given an on-trend twist with the use of elegant striped fabrics, modern artwork and gloss furnishings throughout.

As well as the latest interior trends, the Balmoral highlights the high standard of homes on offer at the Hopecroft development which has a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes available.

Five-star homes

Mike Cowie, sales and marketing director for Barratt North Scotland, said of Hopecroft: “It not only builds on our offering with a choice of larger family homes, it satisfies the continuing demand for more flexible space and outdoor lifestyle options from buyers as we slowly emerge from lockdown.

“What’s more, with its fresh and contemporary styling, our new show home is an excellent example of the product on offer and the immense potential our five-star homes present for families seeking a future-proof home for the happier times ahead.”

Prices at Hopecroft currently start at £269,995.

Availability remains for plots with a pre-summer move in date.

Incentives are also available to qualifying buyers, including Part Exchange.

Visit

www.barratthomes.co.uk