INTERIORS: Brighten up your rooms with rainbow homeware

No matter how rainy or snowy it gets, rainbows will always spread instant joy and serve as a reminder that brighter days are coming.

With the “Rainbows for the NHS” initiative seeing countless drawings of rainbows appearing in windows across the country last year, now may be the right time to consider adding the sign of hope to your home permanently.

Decorate your cosy abodes with stylish rainbow-inspired homeware accessories which are guaranteed to bring a bit of happiness into any room.

Whether you’d like to add a pop of colour to your lounge with a rainbow vase and a trendy cushion, or brighten up your bedroom with a rainbow feature light and a quirky plant pot, there are many attention-grabbing rainbow-inspired homeware accessories you could add to your house or flat.

