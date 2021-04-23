SPONSORED: 8 new-build homes with special offers to suit every family

Something went wrong - please try again later.

CHAP Homes has several new-builds and special offers available now. There’s something for every family – get your search started and check out these eight new homes!

With CHAP Homes, buyers get to choose from plenty of house options and take advantage of a fantastic range of special offers, too.

From those looking to climb the property ladder to first time buyers, you’ll have plenty of choice at Countesswells or Crest of Lochter.

The two new developments from CHAP Homes, which is known for its quality and customer care, are still under construction but they’ve been designed to suit the way we live today.

And while the developments offer the chance to buy a home in a new community, the company has lots of experience – it’s been building quality homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands for almost 25 years, after all.

To help you get your search for your dream new home off to a flying start, we’re taking a closer look at eight CHAP Homes properties up for sale now.

These all have incentives, special offers or buying options, from price reductions to 5% deposit match or assured sale. Find out more about some of these terms and what they mean here.

Start your next chapter in Countesswells

Cullerlie with porch

This 3 bedroom house is available as an end or mid terrace.

Prices start from £249,995 and there is a 5% deposit match available on selected plots

Ormaig

With a home study, detached garage and four bedrooms, this is the perfect family home.

There’s only one final Ormaig left in this current release (plot 7), available at a reduced price of £379,995 (previously £399,995).

As well as a price reduction, it’s also available with free floor coverings and LBTT paid OR assured sale.

Kintraw

There are end and mid terrace Kintraw homes left, with three newly released plots for September entry.

Prices for this three bedroom home start from £239,995.

Upgrade to a home in Crest of Lochter

Achmore

There’s only one Achmore left in the current release (plot 16), so don’t miss out if you fancy making this three bedroom home (with ensuite) all yours. It’s priced at £257,995.

Cullerlie with porch

The Cullerlie with porch is also available at the Crest of Lochter development! This three bedroom house is semi-detached at this development, and priced at £259,995 with 5% deposit match available on selected plots.

Kintraw

Also available at Crest of Lochter is a three bedroom semi-detached Kintraw – only two are left in this current release! 5% deposit match is an option here.

Dunbeath

There is only one Dunbeath up for grabs in this release (plot 40). Whoever is lucky enough to buy it will move into a four bedroom detached home with a single garage that’s priced at a very competitive £299,995.

Not only that, it’s available with free floorcoverings and LBTT paid OR assured sale.

Lochbuie

Again, there’s only one Lochbuie (plot 37) available at the moment. It’s a great chance to purchase a family-friendly four bedroom detached home, complete with single garage and home office.

Priced at £334,990, this comes with free floorcoverings and LBTT paid OR assured sale.

For those interested, a new Lochbuie showhouse is under construction and is due to be ready for a July launch.

For more information about the above homes and special offers, or to arrange a viewing, please contact Karen at CHAP Homes on 07825 337145 or kdavidson@chap.co.uk