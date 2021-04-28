Striking new show home unveiled at Aberdeen development

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barratt Homes has unveiled a striking new show apartment at its Westburn Gardens development in Aberdeen.

The two-bedroom apartment has been styled by interior specialists Blocc using a grey palette with bursts of bright orange and geometric wall art to emphasise its contemporary features and finish.

Barratt says Westburn Gardens provides “a touch of luxury and privacy” close to sought-after city-centre amenities including Victoria and Westburn Parks, as well as a host of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

A wide range of one and two-bedroom apartments, with lift access and private parking, are currently being marketed at the mature development.

Earlier phases of homes and renovated apartments have now sold out.

‘Fantastic place to live’

Mike Cowie, sales and marketing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “Westburn Gardens has been a great success story for Barratt Homes.

“By developing this site, we’ve delivered a stunning transformation of an iconic Victorian landmark in a well sought-after part of the city.

“What’s more, with its neighbouring parkland, classic Aberdeen aesthetic and quality retail and leisure offering on its doorstep, Westburn Gardens is a fantastic place to live and enjoy the very best the Granite City has to offer.”

Prices at Westburn Gardens start at £167,995. Limited availability remains for plots with a pre-summer move-in date.

Incentives are also available to qualifying buyers, including the NHS or Armed Forces 5% Deposit Contribution Scheme and Part Exchange.

For more information or to arrange a virtual tour, visit

barratthomes.co.uk