SPONSORED: Learn more about heating your home with an air source heat pump

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Are you familiar with air source heat pumps? Aberdeen Air Source Heating Ltd is here to explain more.

In Scotland, having a reliable way to heat our homes is key – the latest generation of air source heat pumps can provide an alternative heating source to traditional boilers.

And Aberdeen Air Source Heating, newly launched in the past year by Robert Devine, is helping customers with suitable homes in the north east of Scotland make the swap.

How do air source heat pumps work

Air source heat pumps are a renewable technology for heating a well insulated building.

Put simply, the units (which sit outside the building) work by taking air from the atmosphere, transferring it via a refrigerant to create heat and then pumping it into the central heating system to provide heat to the emitters (like the radiators or underfloor heating in your home). Effectively, like a fridge in reverse!

Your home or property will need to be well insulated (at least an EPC rating of C or above), but Robert can advise on if it will work for your property, as well as the potential benefits of swapping to a heat pump.

“If your boiler is over 15 years old and you’re thinking about a replacement then now is the ideal time to consider a heat pump. The Renewable Heat Incentive is a government funded payback scheme run by Ofgem. If your heat pump is installed before March 31st 2022, then you could be eligible for payments for the next 7 years providing the installer is MCS accredited. Which I am.” says Robert.

“Fossil fuels are bad for the environment and in comparison to a gas boiler an Air Source Heat Pump is a great solution for potentially lowering your carbon footprint! As a Vaillant approved installer, I can offer a 7 year warranty on their award winning aroTHERM plus. These units use the refrigerant R290 which has a Global Warming Potential(GWP) of just 3, the lowest on the market.

“If you would like advice on how to make the change then fill out a contact form on the website or give me a call direct. I can point you in the right direction to see if it’s suitable for your property in the first instance.”

Find out more about Aberdeen Air Source Heating Ltd and air source heat pumps – call 07305 066035 or visit the website here.