Former Aberdeen guesthouse transformed into luxury apartments

Breathing new life into a former guesthouse has been a labour of love for property developer Jonathan Lau.

With its high ceilings, original features and an excellent location, it’s no surprise that 16 Whinhill Road cast a spell over Jonathan.

Determined to bring the vacant 13-bedroom granite house back to life, Jonathan has transformed it into four luxury apartments while retaining its original features.

“Location is key when it comes to property development”, said Jonathan.

“On top of that, it’s the potential I saw in the building of what it could become by transforming an old traditional granite building by modernising it and bringing it to life.

“It was also important to me to retain as many of the original features as possible while upgrading to the latest spec and standards.”

Beautiful surroundings

Surrounded by local beauty spots such as Duthie Park, while also being a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen’s west end, the Whinhill apartments enjoy the best of both worlds with excellent rail and bus links at nearby Union Square.

Inside, it’s easy to see that Jonathan has put his heart and soul into the project as each and every property is stunning in its own right.

“I believe your home shouldn’t just be a box to live in, it’s a sacred space where you can retreat to after a tough day at work, a place to bring your loved ones, friends and family and have wonderful moments together.”

Breathtaking views

Stunning sunsets can be enjoyed from 16D, the beautiful one-bedroom top-floor flat.

This chic property is brimming with character and opens up with a hallway and into a bright loft-style lounge and dining kitchen.

Sleeping is also a stylish affair in the spacious double bedroom with a bathroom with shower over bath completing the flat.

Open-plan living

On the first floor is 16C, a fabulous two-bedroom apartment with an impressive open-plan kitchen/living room with bay window which makes it perfect for entertaining.

Completing this light and airy home is a hallway, two double bedrooms and a smart bathroom with shower and bath.

Luxury living

For those who are looking for a modern ground-floor property, then you won’t be disappointed with 16B, a two-bedroom apartment with an open-plan lounge/dining kitchen which basks in sunlight thanks to a bay window.

Storage space can be found in the L-shaped hallway, while there is also a smart bathroom with shower and bath, plus a private garden at the front which is perfect for al fresco relaxing.

Last but certainly not least is 16A, a gorgeous garden flat, yet to be completed, which features four bedrooms, bar area, large kitchen, dining room, living room, walk-in wardrobe, en-suite and private garden space at the back.

Wide appeal

Asked who he feels the apartments will appeal to, Jonathan said: “16B, 16C and 16D are best suited for couples and first-time buyers. 16A, due to the size of the property (130sm2) will be best suited for a family or even a single bachelor.”

16B is on the market for £187,500, 16C is being marketed at £189,000 and 16D is £137,500. 16A is yet to be completed.

Incentives are available. To book a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636.