PropertyTok: The new property trend taking TikTok by storm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Social media is becoming ever more attached to our personal lives. But now, the property market is at the forefront of one of its latest trends.

Known for its often funny and dance-related content, popular video app TikTok is now the seventh most used app worldwide with more than 3.7 million users.

However, #PropertyTok is one of the new big trends to take the app by storm.

With people aged between 18 to 24 making up the largest share of TikTok users in the UK, and the average age of renters in the UK falling into the same age demographic (24-years-old), landlords and young renters have been tapping into the content-creating platform to share property tips and advice to popular effect.

The hashtag (#PropertyTok) has hit more than 500,000 views on the app and is full of short video clips from users across the world sharing insightful tips for those interested in the property market.

London real estate investor Samuel (@samuel_leeds) is just one of the many people using TikTok to share property advice.

As well as having a property portfolio worth millions of pounds, Samuel currently has 61,000 followers on the platform with some of his latest advice based on his BRRR (Buy Refurbish Refinance Rent) advice mantra.

@samuel_leeds Tom and his mum joint ventured on this house for £60,000. This is a perfect example of a Buy Refurbish Refinance Rent deal. #property #samuelleeds ♬ original sound – Samuel Leeds

Another popular TikTok user named Joosters (@Joosters) – a pharmacist turned property investor with 83,000 followers – gives tips on mortgages, how to save for your first home and why she prefers buying-to-let rather than flipping and selling.

But what do local letting agents in the north-east make of this new trend?

David Lamb, managing director of Aberdeen Property Leasing (APL), told us that although TikTok is not something that APL has utilised as yet, other forms of video content are important for the business.

“We do videos of all our properties now to give people the best views of the homes,” says David.

“TikTok isn’t something we use at the minute – I’m trying to keep my son off from watching some of the daft videos on it – but I can see how it would be good.

“We’re always looking to be ahead of the game, so if there’s something that can help us going forward then we’d definitely look into it.”

© Shutterstock / DenPhotos

Gareth Winchester, Director of Winchester Lettings, said: “I’m not an owner of TikTok myself, but I’ve heard about these sorts of things indirectly.

“Anything that’ll help or inspire people to get involved in this industry can only be a good thing as long as it’s backed with expertise.

“As a company, we’re keen to look at innovations. We’d definitely investigate these sorts of things further and see if we can use them to some extent.”