SPONSORED: Revitalise your kitchen or wooden furniture with The Spray Factory

Thinking about a home makeover? Before you buy new, find out more about how The Spray Factory can help you transform the kitchen, garden furniture or wooden furniture you already have.

A fresh lick of paint can make all the difference – but only if it’s done right!

Dundee based business The Spray Factory specialises in wood finishing, creating spectacular transformations of kitchens, furniture and woodwork for customers across Scotland.

The company, which is run by brothers Charlie and Ally Small, has a long heritage reaching back five generations in the same family. Now the brothers are looking forward to expanding and building on what their family has already established.

This includes the creation of a third booth, in addition to the two that already exist, to increase capacity. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’re investing in a new booth so we can cover more areas,” says Ally.

“We can definitely see growth in the refurb area of the market, people are waking up to the idea of refurb rather than renew. People are more aware and conscious of climate change, and throwaway culture. They’re prepared to stick with what they have and refurb.”

By re-using and simply working with you have, you can also potentially “save a great deal of money”, says Ally.

And you can still give your home a completely new look and feeling. The Spray Factory has transformed old and tired kitchens into modern spaces just by repainting cabinets in a fresh colour and swapping to new handles.

They can also refurbish garden and indoor wooden furniture, from bedside tables to dining sets, giving it a new lease of life. You can pick from a wide range of colours and even choose a colour match service.

Charlie also highlights that they can help with a common problem on kitchen doors: “Delaminating is quite a big problem in kitchens, where the laminate comes away from the MDF over time with heat and moisture. We see this happening a lot.”

When it comes to what they can achieve, the results are as limitless as your imagination – Charlie and Ally will let you know options, prices and the process (there’s a normal turnaround of about seven days).

You can see more before and after pictures and make an enquiry with The Spray Factory here.