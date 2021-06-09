From steading to family home, explore this stunning Banchory retreat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You’d be hard pushed to find someone more enthusiastic than Teresa Anderson.

There’s not much that the determined mum of three cannot turn her hand to, from project managing to breeding sheep or keeping ducks.

She admits that she thrives under pressure, which is perhaps why Ard Na Moy is so impressive.

This stunning five-bedroom link detached steading can be found at Glassel, near Banchory, and came to life from sketches which Teresa produced during night feeds.

She regularly stayed up till the early hours in order to perfect each detail, in the hope that her vision would pay off.

And pay off it has, from the gorgeous open plan space to quirky features and countryside views.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

Renovation challenge

Teresa’s husband, John, often worked away due to his job as commercial director of Exceed Energy LTD.

He placed complete faith in Teresa, for you cannot doubt her passion for Ard Na Moy.

It has been home to the couple’s three children, 13-year-old Jay, Daragh, 10, and six-year-old Erin.

You wouldn’t think that balancing a baby and toddler would go hand in hand with moving house, but the family took on the challenge after finally crossing the threshold in 2011.

The beguiling mix of old and new pays homage to Ard Na Moy’s former use as a barley store, dating back to the early 1900s.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

We stripped everything back right down to the rafters, with birds nesting in the roof

“We bought it as a steading in May 2010. We have completely renovated it to create open-plan space.

“I was pregnant with Daragh at the time, and Jay was a toddler.

“I project managed, and quite often I’d be up doing night feeds alongside drawings and notes which the builders needed for the next day.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

“We have done houses before and I absolutely love it.

“It was very tough going, as when we moved out of our house in Aboyne, it was a terrible winter.

The temperature fell to minus 17. The farm track to Ard Na Moy was almost impossible, and the diesel had frozen in the tank of the removal lorry

“In that moment I decided to start Daragh on solids, so I was mashing a banana and trying to get us moved in.

“I think it helps that we’re very laid back, you have to be.”

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

Family life

Having navigated the big freeze, Teresa set about making Ard Na Moy home.

“This house is my fourth child, and I love the connection it has to the outside,” she said.

“I really enjoyed the design process, I’m ridiculously over the top when it comes to tweaking detail.

“But that’s necessary in order to achieve a seamless look. If something is wrong, it will stand out.

“I love being able to stand in the kitchen cooking tea, and the kids are coming in and out from the courtyard.

There is always the connection to the outside, which enhances your sense of wellbeing

“I feel a huge sense of pride that we created this, and it looks like it has been here forever.”

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

But what you can expect from a home which was created with so much love?

Step through the door and you’ll spy a vaulted ceiling in the reception hall, which is set on an open-plan level with the lounge, dining kitchen/family room and sitting room.

The versatility on offer is enormous, and the layout feels incredibly light.

“Some steadings can be quite dark, but that isn’t the case here,” said Teresa.

It feels like you’re outside, which is what I wanted to achieve

The lounge area offers full-height windows and bi-fold doors which provide access to the sun terrace.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

Open-plan space

Every detail has been taken care of, from underfloor heating to a Sonos sound system.

The sitting room is currently in use as a playroom, and again, gorgeous views are on offer.

The dining kitchen/family room features two full-height picture windows, and the kitchen boasts integrated appliances.

This is a fabulous space for entertaining, and perfect for family reunions this summer.

Head back through to the beautiful staircase, boasting a glass and walnut balustrade complete with cut-out design.

All five bedrooms are of excellent size, and two boast an en suite.

The master bedroom also has a dressing room, and the family bathroom has a Sunken Duravit bath designed by Michael Stark.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie

The extensive gardens of Ard Na Moy are the jewel in the crown, from the south-facing rear garden to bonnie views of Clachnaben.

There is plenty of opportunity for alfresco dining with a secluded sun terrace, and parking is taken care of thanks to a tarred driveway and triple garage.

“We have given Ard Na Moy a new lease of life, and the building gives you a sense of comfort,” said Teresa.

You feel like you’re away from everything; this has been our little retreat

“It’s very soothing, and we often see red kites and deer in the valley.

“We feel ready to hand it over, as we have decided to build from scratch close by.

“This is a family home, and it has come out better then we could have ever imagined.”

Offers should be made of more than £680,000.

Contact the owner on 07815 784514, or Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01330 822931.