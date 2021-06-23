Family homes driving property market

Family homes continue to have a huge impact on the north-east and Highland property markets with buyers eager to grab a slice of life in beautiful surroundings.

And there’s lots to choose from, with five bedroom executive new-builds offering everything from a perfect finish and bright, spacious rooms, to traditional homes with their quirks, style and character.

So new-build or traditional, which is best for you?

The choice really lies in how much time and money you are prepared to spend on your home. For example, resale values on traditional properties are better than new, but come with the added price tag of upkeep.

Newer homes won’t carry the same level of resale value, but you’re far less likely to be forking out for improvements or renovation costs.

Buying new comes with a whole raft of advantages, including energy efficiency, Help to Buy schemes and a house that suits your needs. They also come with guarantees, NHBC warranties and after-sales service.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (North), said: “There are lots of benefits to buying a new property.

“There can be scope to choose the flooring and kitchen and bathroom designs you like when buying a home off-plan, too.”

And showhomes are on the market for buyers who are looking for walk-in convenience.

Mr Carr said: “Purchasing a showhome can be a fantastic option as it comes complete with furnishings and furniture and has been expertly interior designed.”

New homes also offer the opportunity to really put your design stamp on a property. A good example of what’s on offer can be found with this stunning family property in Cults, Aberdeen.

With a price tag of £1,195,000, 18 West Craigbank Crescent comes complete with five bedrooms (three en suite), a detached double garage with accommodation above, and dining room with access to large gardens.

Nikki Hempseed, branch manager, Union Street branch, Aberdein Considine, said: “This is an exceptional executive villa in one of the region’s most desirable locations.

“It also has great access to the city and is within the catchment for excellent schools. You simply couldn’t wish for a better home for a growing family.”

Sandwood: a country home complete with gate house

It would be hard to match the benefits of a new-build, but traditional properties come close. Some may have more maintenance costs – but what a trade-off.

In a similar price bracket, buyers can purchase a home with one-of-a-kind character, along with with historic design features, period elegance and mature gardens.

Galbraith Property has a raft of top flight properties around the same mark, such as the stunning Sandwood House, two miles from Nairn, with a guide price of £875,000.

Built in 1907 and designed in the style of renowned Scottish architect W R Davidson, this country house comes complete with the original gate house and a separate cottage – perfect for buyers seeking an additional rental income.

The property also enjoys a high level of privacy being surrounded by garden grounds and mature pine woodland extending to about nine acres, as well as an orchard.

Sandwood retains many original features including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, central ceiling roses and traditional open fireplaces. The impressive entrance hall and staircase features part timber panelled walls.

Owner Eunice Forman is downsizing but has spent 14 years at the property, with her husband having lived there for 38 years. The couple raised a family of four children, with the house having space for their nine grandchildren to enjoy.

Mrs Forman said: “It’s been a wonderful place to live. I think the combination of having peace and quiet and easy access to Nairn and the coast is very special.”

The family home extends to four reception rooms and eight bedrooms with the master suite comprising a dressing room and bathroom.

Mrs Forman added: “We have updated and improved the bathrooms and the kitchen over the years and refurbished all the bedrooms and created a painting studio for me.

“The sitting room is my favourite room because it’s always light and bright, with a lovely outlook and doors leading out on to the patio.

“It’s ideal for families,” she added. “The house and the grounds are wonderful for children to explore safely and offer a huge amount of space and places to play.”

Rod Christie, residential partner at Galbraith in Elgin and handling the sale, said: “Sandwood is a very attractive country house surrounded by delightful private grounds and within easy reach of the mountains to the south and the sea to the north.

“Having retained many original features, the house exudes period charm and offers fantastic living space for a large or extended family.”

New-build or traditional, character or convenience, the choice is yours – but either way, buyers will have a perfect place to welcome a growing family in either of these impressive properties. Nine acres of pine forest, mature shrub and fruit trees surround Sandwood House.