One of the finest houses in Elgin could be yours for £595k

If walls could talk, Norham would tell a remarkable story of how it is still one of Elgin’s finest houses, 127 years after it was built.

From tall corniced ceilings and feature fireplaces to rolltop baths and a state-of-the-art kitchen, this chic townhouse is the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary.

With its striking sandstone exterior and pitched slate roof, the elegant house in Reidhaven Street certainly catches the attention.

Steeped in history

Originally built in 1894, the five-bedroom home has been extended over the years, most recently with the addition of the garden room and the kitchen.

Inside, the plush property opens up with an attractive vestibule and spacious hall with a sweeping staircase.

From here, there is a delectable dining room where family meals can be savoured next to the attractive fireplace with wood-burning stove.

Resplendent rooms

After dinner, wind down in the light and airy lounge which has a wonderful warm feel thanks to its feature fireplace.

Or why not enjoy a glass of wine in the gorgeous garden room with French doors leading out to the patio.

Meanwhile, the cosy sitting room was simply made for snuggling up in with its original fireplace and wood-burning stove.

Kitchen of dreams

And if you’re looking for a dream dining kitchen, call off the search.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the kitchen has high-quality floor units, a central island, granite and hardwood work surfaces and various integrated appliances.

This room also overlooks the garden and has a door leading to the patio where alfresco dining can be enjoyed.

Completing the ground floor is a double bedroom, shower room, cellar and utility room.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms, a single bedroom, shower room and a bathroom with a rolltop bath.

Other key features include hardwood flooring, part double glazing, gas central heating and underfloor heating in the kitchen, utility room and shower room.

Croquet lawn

Outside, the garden is no less impressive than the house with its very own croquet lawn and fruit trees.

Enclosed by a wall and various mature trees, the garden is the perfect place to relax.

The garden also has a patio, various gravel paths and off-street parking for several vehicles.

In addition, there is a garage, workshop and potting shed as well as various log sheds and garden stores.

Book a viewing

Norham, 22 Reidhaven Street, Elgin, is on the market at a guide price of £595,000.

To book a viewing contact the estate agents Galbraith on 01343 546362, email elgin@galbraithgroup.com or go to the website.