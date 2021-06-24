Take a look inside this £415k Aberdeenshire home

With its very own spacious office, working from home has never been so appealing at this attractive Alford home.

And if space is what you’re looking for then you won’t be disappointed with the beautiful Bridge of Mossat.

Spanning three levels, this traditional granite building also has a three-bedroom house and self-contained apartment.

Setting the stylish tone of the home is the front porch and lounge with cornicing, a feature fireplace and a bay window.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Make yourself at home

After a long day at work, pour a glass of wine, grab a good book and enjoy a long soak in the three-piece bathroom with shower.

While precious family meals can be savoured round the dining table.

Thanks to a beautiful bay window, the dining room basks in natural sunlight with space at the back for a study.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

A staircase at the back of the property leads into the well-equipped kitchen with two large larder cupboards.

From here, a door leads into the utility room which has additional base and wall units and a door to the back garden.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Another level

On the first floor, the accommodation just gets better with a double bedroom with en suite and a separate shower room.

A further staircase leads to two more double bedrooms, the larger of which has a three-piece en suite with bath, shower and a walk-in closet.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Working from home

Meanwhile, this property was made for working from home as the second building is currently used as an office.

The beauty of this room is that the options are endless as it has previously been used as a small tearoom business.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

In addition, this building also has a large front room, a large room at the back, three toilets, a kitchen area and a large storage room.

Separate apartment

Last and by no means least is the third building which is a self-contained one-bedroom apartment.

Set out over two levels, the apartment opens up with a hallway leading into an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

The rear hallway leads to a three-piece bathroom.

Upstairs there is a large double bedroom with two feature fireplaces and is kept bright thanks to Velux windows.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

On warmer sunny days, the back garden is ideal for some alfresco dining or for letting the children play as there is a lawn and it’s fully fenced at the back.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Parking is taken care of as there is a spacious driveway at the side of the property which leads to a single garage.

Other key features include a boiler room and double cellar.

Bridge of Mossat, Mossat, Alford, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £415,000.

To book a viewing phone Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or go to the website.