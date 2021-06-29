City bargains for first-time buyers

With hundreds of great city flats available, it’s a good time to make that first-time purchase and invest in your own property.

First-time buyers can benefit from zero Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) on residential properties up to £175,000, leaving you with a little more money in your pocket.

More fixed-price properties on the market also allow new buyers to budget accurately and avoid a costly or time-consuming bidding process – and right now, cities are offering some real bargains for the first-timer.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

Our first property is 31 Church Street, Aberdeen, and with a fixed price of £135,000, buyers get a lot for their money. Located in Woodside, this two/three bedroom, self-contained upper flat is part of a semi-detached granite building, with its own private side entrance and exclusive gardens to the front and rear.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

The lounge sits to the front of the property with an abundance of light through a large bay window. This charming room overlooks the front garden, with a corniced ceiling, an elegant mantel surround and two recessed alcoves.

The dining room at the rear of the flat is the perfect size for entertaining, with a bright adjoining kitchen. It comes with a fireplace and also has a handy study space tucked away for those who prefer to work from home.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

Two double bedrooms offer a fresh and breezy space, the first with a quiet side aspect and the second coming with period features such as ceiling cornicing.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

The property is completed with a shower room, fitted with a white two-piece suite, walk-in electric shower and a heated towel rail.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers

This home comes with an extensive rear shared garden, with additional outhouse storage, lawn and paved pathways – perfect for outdoor entertaining.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Also at a fixed price of £150,000 from Aberdein Considine is this beautiful apartment at 10 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Completed earlier this year, the property sits within a grade B listed building in the heart of the city centre in a location brimming with charming townhouses, character and history.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

This one-bedroom property boasts a combination of modern and traditional features throughout, retaining the original granite facades, Georgian sash and case windows, original ornate staircases, feature corniced ceilings and external cast iron railings.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

The combined lounge and fully fitted kitchen is modern and finished to a high standard, with wooden floors and space for a dining table. The bright and spacious bedroom continues the contemporary design theme, and has an adjacent bathroom with shower.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

Other modern features include secure video-entry system that leads to an elegant hallway, grade A energy efficient gas central heating with the latest smart meter technology and feature LED lighting throughout.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine

With so much on offer, both flats really provide a great deal for the first-time buyer and those seeking a charming living space within the city.

For more details on these properties visit: ledinghamchalmers.com and acandco.com