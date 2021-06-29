Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

City bargains for first-time buyers

By Felicity Donohoe
June 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2021, 11:49 am
© Supplied by Aberdein Considine10 Bon Accord Crescent on the market for £150,000.
10 Bon Accord Crescent on the market for £150,000.

With hundreds of great city flats available, it’s a good time to make that first-time purchase and invest in your own property.

First-time buyers can benefit from zero Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) on residential properties up to £175,000, leaving you with a little more money in your pocket.

More fixed-price properties on the market also allow new buyers to budget accurately and avoid a costly or time-consuming bidding process – and right now, cities are offering some real bargains for the first-timer.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
31 Church Street, Aberdeen, on the market for £135,000.
© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
Bay window, cornicing, alcoves and fireplace bring character and style to this living room.

Our first property is 31 Church Street, Aberdeen, and with a fixed price of £135,000, buyers get a lot for their money. Located in Woodside, this two/three bedroom, self-contained upper flat is part of a semi-detached granite building, with its own private side entrance and exclusive gardens to the front and rear.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
A handy office space for home workers.
© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
The dining room at Church Street offers space for entertaining.

The lounge sits to the front of the property with an abundance of light through a large bay window. This charming room overlooks the front garden, with a corniced ceiling, an elegant mantel surround and two recessed alcoves.

The dining room at the rear of the flat is the perfect size for entertaining, with a bright adjoining kitchen. It comes with a fireplace and also has a handy study space tucked away for those who prefer to work from home.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
Fresh tiled splashbacks and lots of storage for the keen cook.
© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
Handy access from the kitchen to the dining room.

Two double bedrooms offer a fresh and breezy space, the first with a quiet side aspect and the second coming with period features such as ceiling cornicing.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
Bright bedrooms at 31 Church Street.

The property is completed with a shower room, fitted with a white two-piece suite, walk-in electric shower and a heated towel rail.

© Supplied by Ledingham Chalmers
Plenty of space with a shower and heated towel rail.

This home comes with an extensive rear shared garden, with additional outhouse storage, lawn and paved pathways – perfect for outdoor entertaining.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
10 Bon Accord Crescent is part of a renovation completed earlier this year.

Also at a fixed price of £150,000 from Aberdein Considine is this beautiful apartment at 10 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Completed earlier this year, the property sits within a grade B listed building in the heart of the city centre in a location brimming with charming townhouses, character and history.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
Room to relax in the combined lounge and kitchen.

This one-bedroom property boasts a combination of modern and traditional features throughout, retaining the original granite facades, Georgian sash and case windows, original ornate staircases, feature corniced ceilings and external cast iron railings.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
Wooden floors throughout complete the flat.

The combined lounge and fully fitted kitchen is modern and finished to a high standard, with wooden floors and space for a dining table. The bright and spacious bedroom continues the contemporary design theme, and has an adjacent bathroom with shower.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
10 Bon Accord Crescent offers luxury and convenience.
© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
The bathroom is finished to a high standard.

Other modern features include secure video-entry system that leads to an elegant hallway, grade A energy efficient gas central heating with the latest smart meter technology and feature LED lighting throughout.

© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
Modern meets traditional in this renovated property.
© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
Original features retained, such as cornicing.
© Supplied by Aberdein Considine
Entrance hallway at 10 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen.

With so much on offer, both flats really provide a great deal for the first-time buyer and those seeking a charming living space within the city.

For more details on these properties visit: ledinghamchalmers.com and acandco.com

Flats ‘making a comeback’ as home buyer demand for city-centre living jumps

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]