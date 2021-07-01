Highland paradise plot could be yours for £450k

It’s not every day that a Highland paradise once home to a world-renowned artist goes up for sale.

With its panoramic coastal views, dramatic rocky landscape and private white sandy beach, it’s clear to see where Jemima Blackburn, one of the most respected ornithological artists of all time, found the inspiration for her exquisite artwork.

For Commando Rock is a masterpiece of the landscape on the west coast at Roshven between Lochailort and Glenuig on the Moidart Peninsula.

Commando Rock was named as such because, when the current owner spent time there as a child more than 50 years ago, there were still several improvised ladders leaning against an imposing rock outcrop, made from felled pine trees.

Second World War

These were created during Commando training in the Second World War to scale the dramatic outcrop which is called “Crag of the sparrow hawk” and which dramatically frames this site.

It was always the current owner’s dream to build a house at Commando Rock, having secured planning permission for a four-bedroom house together with a detached garage.

But sadly it wasn’t meant to be as they moved to Australia, so they’ve reluctantly put the land on the market in the hope of finding another family that loves the special site as much as they do.

Arguably one of the most scenic journeys you will ever take in the car, the approach to Commando Rock is in itself a sight to behold with views of the distinctive peaks of Roshven and An Stac.

270-degree sea views

And when you arrive at the house site, the views just get bigger and better as the plot enjoys an elevated position close to a rocky foreshore and enjoys stunning 270-degree sea views.

It was back in December 2000 when full planning consent was granted for the construction of an architect-designed four-bedroom house over two floors including large kitchen, dining room, family room, drawing room, sun room, four bedrooms, three bathrooms plus a utility room.

Before moving to Australia, the landowners planned to create a house to complement the existing estate buildings with romantic curved towers and turrets.

Their vision was to maximise the incredible views over landmarks such as Eigg, Rhum, Muck and the Cuillins of Skye.

With more than 18 acres of land including rough grazing and a rocky foreshore, potential owners have the perfect foundations to build their dream home.

Private beach

And if you’ve ever fancied owning a private beach, you’re in luck.

A pathway through ancient oak woodland leads to a hidden and private white sandy beach, ideal for swimming.

There’s also a romantic rocky cove on the other side of the property’s boundary.

This house site also offers the best of both worlds as it enjoys a private and rural location but is only three miles from the village of Glenuig which has a small shop, inn, village hall and public jetty.

Meanwhile, Lochailort is also three miles away and has a hotel and train station with direct daily services to Glasgow and connects to the sleeper service to London.

More extensive services such as supermarkets, medical and dental facilities can be found 33 miles away in Fort William.

Round of golf?

For the golfer, the very scenic nine-hole course at Traigh is just 17 miles away.

It’s also worth noting that Commando Rock also has foundations and vehicular access track and the site is fully serviced with mains electricity and water supply.

Must-see

Commando Rock, Roshven, Lochailort, Inverness-shire, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact the joint selling agents Knight Frank on 0131 222 9600 or for more details check out the website.