SPONSORED: Upgrade your home furniture and flooring at the Frasers of Ellon sale

Are you in need of furniture for a new home, or are you in the process of upgrading your home furnishings? Frasers of Ellon is the place to go – here’s why.

Frasers of Ellon has been around for a while – in fact, there’s been a ‘Frasers’ business in the local area for almost 100 years.

The company first launched as a general merchants in the Udny area, before moving to Ellon and eventually setting up as a furniture and flooring shop in its current location on Ythan Terrace.

Today, the company is proudly run by the 4th generation of the same family, and the team continues to serve loyal and new customers.

“Local support is crucial as the majority of our business comes from the immediate geographic area,” says Linda Lawrence, Furniture Manager at Frasers of Ellon.

“However, we also have customers from much further afield, especially now with the excellent AWPR road connection.

“We are proud to represent the Ellon area and are very supportive of local issues. We like to think that we are an important part of the shopping experience in the town.”

Customers should also be reassured that the relevant Covid 19 safety measures are in place in accordance with government guidelines to make the shopping experience at Frasers as enjoyable and as safe as possible.

Great products and service

There is a wealth of knowledge and experience to be found at Frasers of Ellon, with personal service a prime objective of every team member there.

“Furnishing a new home or upgrading an existing home can sometimes seem a daunting task,” explains Linda.

“Our experienced sales team is able to guide and advise on the entire range of flooring and furniture requirements, including colour matching and accessorising.”

You’ll also be able to shop for different items for different areas of the house under one roof, including the likes of vinyl and hard flooring, sofas, beds, bedroom furniture, carpets, rugs, accessories and more.

There is lots of choice when it comes to products and style, as well as competitive prices – plus, even more bargains are available during the current sale.

“Although we have many branded products, brand names are not crucial to our buying strategy,” adds Linda.

“We look for affordable quality from around the world, while still trying to support UK manufacturers as best we can.”

The choice, quality and experience on offer all makes for an enjoyable and relaxed shopping experience at Frasers of Ellon.

Discover more about the range on offer at Frasers of Ellon online here or by calling 01358 720 363. The shop is open 10am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays.