£500k sea trout fishing rights up for sale in Newburgh

Fishing enthusiasts are sure to be “reeled in” as one of the best sea trout fishing areas in Scotland is up for sale in Newburgh.

Newburgh and Foveran Fishings offers double bank salmon and sea trout fishing rights over four miles and 670 acres of the Ythan Estuary at the mouth of the River Ythan.

Stewart Johnston, a farm consultant at Galbraith in Aberdeen, said the extensive nature of this tidal fishery ensures plentiful bank and boat opportunities throughout the fishing season, which runs from April 1 to October 31.

“This sale presents a rare opportunity for fishing enthusiasts to acquire the rights to a highly productive fishings in arguably one of the best places to enjoy sea trout fishing in Scotland,” said Mr Johnston.

“There are fly and spinning opportunities on the 17 main pools within this fishings and the bank and estuary are easily reachable on both sides of the river, allowing for all areas to be easily fished.”

Catch record 836

Catch records show high returns with Newburgh and Foveran continuing to provide strong levels of sport in sea trout with consistent fishing throughout the season.

In 2020, the catch record for sea trout stood at 836.

Mr Johnston added: “The rights have been held by the current owner for over five years, so this sale presents an exciting prospect for private individuals or alternatively corporate buyers interested in being able to host clients for a day’s fishing throughout the season.”

Parking

Located just 13 miles from Aberdeen, the sale also includes rights to use the car park at Newburgh beach and elsewhere throughout the extent of the fishings, enabling easy access to the river.

In addition, Corf House is a building which sits within a 0.60 acre site adjacent to the fishings and is used for storage of equipment.

The building and land, available by separate negotiation to the accompanying fishings sale, offers housing development opportunities on the enviable site.

Asking price

Newburgh and Foveran Fishings are for sale through Galbraith at offers over £500,000.

Corf House building and 0.60 acre site is for sale at offers over £100,000.

For more information contact the estate agents Galbraith on 01224 860710, email aberdeen@galbraithgroup.com or go to the website.