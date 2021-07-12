Fancy a luxury Aberdeen apartment for £167K?

Live your best life in one of these luxury apartments, which have just gone on the market in Aberdeen’s west end.

Located at the beating heart of the city’s cosmopolitan attractions, parks and beaches, The Aspire Residence is the epitome of stylish city living.

Currently being built by the award-winning Bancon Homes, the development between Union Grove and Claremont Street, will be made up of 38 luxurious one and two-bedroom executive apartments.

“The Aspire Residence is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers to own a beautiful brand new apartment in an exceptional west end location with all the attractions and amenities of Aberdeen city centre right on your doorstep,” said Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes.

Designer kitchen

With seven apartment types, each with a different layout, The Aspire Residence combines the latest in contemporary modern living with everything you would expect in a luxury home.

If a dream kitchen is what you’re looking for then you’re in luck as the apartments feature German designer kitchens, perfect for that Michelin-star home-dining experience.

The attention to detail is evident in every inch of the apartments with quality appliances and impressive finishes.

Equally as impressive is the fact that every single apartment basks in natural sunlight and has been designed to maximise the use of space.

Entertain in style

Meanwhile, socialising is a stylish affair as the apartments feature sumptuous entertaining spaces.

Relaxing is easy as the apartments feature generous bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms adorned with Porcelanosa tiling.

Other key features include quality appliances, stunning finishes, superfast broadband, lift access, storage space and secure parking.

Apartments from £167K

With prices starting at £167,495, Ms Skinner says the apartments are sure to appeal to first-time buyers looking for a city base, professional singles and couples working in the area, young families, downsizers and investors.

She said: “We take great pride in the quality of homes we build, and we hope that buyers will see the level of care and attention we have taken in designing these luxurious homes.

She said: “Initial interest is certainly high, and we have already had a number of enquiries.

“So, if you’re looking to enjoy everything that Aberdeen has to offer from a superb new home and experience Bancon Homes’ award-winning customer service, The Aspire Residence is definitely the place for you.”

Cosmopolitan city life

For those who enjoy the outdoors, The Aspire Residence is just minutes away from Rubislaw, Queen’s and Bon Accord Terrace Gardens as well as Duthie Park, the River Dee and the beach.

And you don’t have to go far to enjoy a night out as the apartments are within walking distance of galleries, theatres, museums, big-brand retailers, award-winning restaurants, bars and nightlife.

It’s also worth noting that the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route and airport are also only a short drive away for travel further afield.

Find out more

The apartments are due to be completed early next year. Prices start at £167,495 and to find out more go to the Bancon Homes website or email sales@bancon.co.uk