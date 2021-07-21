Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Showhome chic: Take a look inside this Aberdeen home

By Rosemary Lowne
July 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 7:40 am
Bring your dream family home to life by taking a tour round this sleek Aberdeen show home.

Located opposite Dobbies Garden Centre on the A944, just five minutes from Countesswells, The Reserve at Eden is a stylish development of two, three and four bedroom homes.

With the first residents due to move into the Bancon Homes development this week, other potential buyers are being invited to look round their new Raeburn show home.

With a choice of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, all fitted with designer kitchens, Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, says the development is the epitome of luxury family living.

“It is a beautifully designed sumptuous home which showcases the quality we offer perfectly and gives buyers a glimpse of what their family’s future lifestyle could be,” said Ms Skinner.

Stylish family home: The Raeburn showhome will give people a taste of modern family living.

Gold and copper decor

Decorated by Karen Wootton from The Design House in Aberdeen, the show home proves its mettle with shimmering gold and copper tones throughout.

“I took my inspiration for the interior design of this superb family home from Bancon’s new kitchen design with its bronze trim, a refreshing change from chrome and stainless steel,” said Karen.

“To emphasise this, I’ve used copper and gold to add warmth throughout the home, and accentuated the design using furniture with touches of burnished brass finishes.”

Make yourself at home: Every home is fitted with a designer kitchen.

Take a tour

A tour round the detached four-bedroom Raeburn show home is sure to impress.

Inside, the plush property opens up with a light and spacious living room.

This room overlooks the front garden and a large open plan family, dining, kitchen area that boasts a beautiful Leicht kitchen, complete with premium Siemens appliances and plenty of work surfaces.

Using her interior design skills, Karen has worked her magic in this area of the show home to give families a real flavour of what their homes could look like.

“The family, dining, kitchen area has worked particularly well,” said Karen.

“Here I’ve used three different wallpapers to define each area in this stunning open plan room.

“Pale grey wallpaper complements the soft grey flooring with burnished brass stripping to emphasise the sleek and modern designer kitchen.”

Sit back and relax in the charming family area.

Homely vibe

And creating a homely yet stylish vibe was important to Karen when she approached the design of the family area.

“The addition of a desk area, ideal for home work, makes this a sociable area where the whole family can be together,” said Karen.

“The result of this is that the whole room feels very stylish, sophisticated and most importantly has a homely family vibe.”

Equally as impressive is the dining area with French doors out to the garden.

A warm welcome also awaits in the formal living room where there is a beautiful full height window complimented by stunning copper, burnt orange and grey hues.

Luxury master bedroom

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, guest cloakroom and additional storage complete the downstairs.

Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite while the other three bedrooms have built-in oak finish wardrobes.

Also on this floor is an en-suite and luxury family bathroom.

Outside, parking is taken care of as the home has a detached garage.

Location

It’s also worth noting that the development enjoys a countryside yet central location, just four miles from the centre of Aberdeen.

In addition, there’s an array of local amenities on your doorstep including good schools and transport links.

Viewing

Prices start at £209,995 and to arrange a viewing of the show home phone 01224 900142, email sales@bancon.co.uk or go to the website.

 

