Island dreams: Own a piece of paradise for £550k

With bright white sands and crystal-clear azure waters, a historic deserted village and a C-listed pier, this piece of Scottish paradise is certainly somewhere you wouldn’t mind being permanently stranded.

So beautiful in fact is the land at Calgary Bay on the Isle of Mull that you may be forgiven for thinking it’s all a mirage.

But no, your eyes are not deceiving you, this slice of heaven on Earth is on the market for offers over £550,000.

From the spectacular coastal block of grazing land and the historic village of Inivea to a former boat house, pier and 1.5km of coastline including foreshore, this land sale is something special.

Located just 12 miles from Tobermory, the land not only enjoys breathtaking views but is also located near Calgary beach, one of Scotland’s finest beaches.

“Calgary beach is picture perfect with white sands and blue seas,” said Douglas Orr, associate director at Strutt & Parker.

“It is known to be one of Scotland’s finest beaches, backed by low dunes and fertile low-lying pastures.

“Prospective buyers will be drawn to the incredible views and seclusion the island has to offer and the rare opportunity to buy your very own piece of land with direct access to the sea.”

Dramatic landscape

If land with sweeping views is what you’re looking for then you won’t be disappointed as the lot enjoys views to the Treshnish Isles, Coll and the Small Isles, as well as dramatic views back over Mull beyond the famous beach at Calgary.

The land is also perfect for pasture and hill grazing and is currently grazed by sheep on a seasonal basis.

And if you’ve always dreamed of owning your very own pier then you’re in luck.

Steeped in history, the C-listed Calgary Pier was built to enable boats to deliver coal to the Mornish Estate and to ferry sheep to and from grazings on the Treshnish Isles.

It is understood that many families affected by the clearances left for Canada from the pier at Calgary Bay.

Behind the pier are the remains of a boathouse as well as other former structures further up the hillside.

Some of these former buildings and sites offer development potential, subject to planning permission.

Deserted village

Also included in the sale is the deserted village of Inivea where roofless stone ruins remain as a relic of the Highland clearances.

Dating back to the 18th or early 19th Century, several of the ruins are still standing to wall head level including houses and barns, with enclosures thought to be areas once used as kitchen-gardens.

Location

Location-wise, Calgary Bay is at the north-west tip of the Isle of Mull, approximately five miles from the village of Dervaig.

The winding B8073 coastal road leads from Tobermory through beautiful countryside before dropping down through the village of Dervaig to the hamlet of Calgary and on to the bay itself.

On the east side of the bay is the majestic Calgary Castle which gave its name to the Canadian city of Calgary.

The story goes that, after staying at Calgary Castle in 1876 – and falling for the daughter of the house – Colonel James MacLeod, of the Canadian North West Mounted Police, returned to Canada and changed the name of Fort Brisebois in Alberta to Fort Calgary.

The land at Calgary Bay, Isle Of Mull, Argyll, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt & Parker on 0131 718 4590 or go to the website.