Forever homes: Aberdeen development close to sell-out

Community spirit is positively “thriving” in one of Aberdeen’s newest housing developments as the last few properties are set to be snapped up.

With stylish and modern homes, excellent garden space and a host of new amenities on the horizon, it comes as no surprise that Countesswells development is close to selling out.

Mike Cowie, sales and marketing director at Barratt North Scotland, one of the housebuilders behind the development, confirmed that a small selection of three and four-bedroom homes remain to the east of the Barratt Homes site, with a handful left to purchase off-plan.

“It’s so exciting to see Countesswells become the thriving new community it was destined to become, and we’ve loved welcoming so many new residents to the area over the past few years,” said Mr Cowie.

“But it’s not too late to secure your own piece of Countesswells living – our remaining plots are in excellent locations, with some plots boasting south-facing gardens.”

Three-bedroom family home

One of the remaining housetypes on the market is the three-bedroom Coull.

As far as forever homes go, this family property ticks all the right boxes with a bright lounge, stylish dining kitchen and a separate toilet completing the ground floor.

Upstairs is equally as impressive with two spacious double bedrooms alongside a single bedroom which could be used as a home office or study.

The attractive main bathroom completes this stylish home.

Open-plan kitchen and dining room

While availability with Barratt Homes may now be limited, those seeking to make the move to Countesswells have a new option following the debut of David Wilson Homes, part of the Barratt Developments group, earlier this year.

Homes worth taking a look at include the Duart – a charming three-bedroom property with an array of fantastic features including the spacious lounge, a beautiful open-plan kitchen and dining room.

For growing families this home is perfect as there are three large bedrooms with plenty of storage as well as an en suite in the main bedroom.

Working from home

Also on the market is the four-bedroom Ballater which boasts a modern kitchen with integrated family and dining area.

Meanwhile, working from home is taken care of as there is a home study designed with comfort and productivity in mind.

Other key features include four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite adjoining the first bedroom.

Picture gallery

Prices start from £229,995 and to book a viewing or to find out more go to www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk

It’s worth noting that viewing is by appointment only.