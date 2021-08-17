Beautiful Highland bolthole could be yours for £245k

Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life in this resplendent Highland retreat.

From majestic views and attractive accommodation to access to shared facilities including a swimming pool, gym and tennis court, 23 Abbey Church is the perfect bolthole for those looking for a portfolio rental or a holiday retreat.

Located within the former fort, monastery and abbey of Fort Augustus, the Highland Club is a mix of holiday and permanent-stay properties all with their own character.

This beautiful one-bedroom apartment boasts stunning period features, a high specification and a luxury finish.

A particular highlight is the stone archway in the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area.

£30 million conversion

Owners Bim Sandhu and his wife Pardeep, of the Santon Group, one of the largest private developers in the UK which carried out a £30million conversion to create high-end holiday apartments and private residences at the site, say the development stole their hearts.

“The transformation of the abbey into The Highland Club has been a true labour of love,” said Mrs Sandhu, head of marketing for the Santon Group.

“We have worked hard to preserve the extraordinary character and many beautiful features of the original abbey and safeguard these glorious buildings for future generations.

“We love it here so much and it holds a very special place in our family’s hearts.”

History

The former monastery was originally built as a military fort in 1729, before it became St Benedict’s Abbey in the late 19th Century.

The property had been abandoned and fallen into a state of disrepair when The Santon Group, specialist listed-building developers, rescued it in 2003 before work completed on The Highland Club in 2012.

It was while working on the project that Mr Sandhu, who is the chief executive of the Santon Group, and his wife Pardeep, fell in love with the development, inspiring them to keep a holiday retreat for themselves.

On the shores of Loch Ness

They also retained a small number of properties for holiday lets which are managed by The Santon Group, including Flat 23 in Abbey Church.

As well as stylish and modern accommodation, the attractive apartment is surrounded by 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds and occupies a dramatic setting on the southern shores of Loch Ness and is edged by the Caledonian Canal.

The Highland Club also offers an onsite leisure complex with gym, swimming pool and sauna as well as tennis courts, giant outdoor chess, snooker room, a badminton court, cricket pitch, a welcoming club lounge and an onsite restaurant, The Boathouse.

Snooker room

John O’Malley, chief executive of Pacitti Jones, the company which is marketing the flat on behalf of the couple, said The Highland Club is very special.

“The Scottish property market is buoyant at present and holiday homes are in demand. In light of Covid-19, there is an added spotlight on staycations and UK holiday retreats.

“Flat 23 at The Highland Club ticks a lot of boxes. It is a beautiful property in a spectacular building that has been painstakingly renovated.”

The property also enjoys a huge range of activities on its doorstep from cycling and riding to golf and mountain biking.

There’s also plenty of local landmarks to explore including the Pepperpot Lighthouse at the entrance to the Caledonian Canal and the ruins of Urquhart Castle.

Mr O’Malley added: “Set in a dramatic landscape with outstanding views, there is a host of activities on your doorstep, with plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

“The Highland Club is a very special destination and we would expect this property to appeal to investors looking for a buy-to-let or buyers hoping to combine private use and holiday lets.”

Net income £18,000

Should the buyer wish to let the property, a potential management agreement with The Santon Group could be negotiated.

It is worth noting that in 2019, the owners of the property earned a net income of £18,000.

Apartment 23 is available for offers over £245,000. For further information go to the Pacitti Jones website.