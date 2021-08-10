Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Horse lovers’ paradise: Rural Highland gem could be yours for £950k

By Rosemary Lowne
August 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

With two stable blocks and an all-weather riding arena, this showstopping Highland home is every equestrian lovers’ dream.

Set within about 34 acres of grounds in the scattered hamlet of Knockbain on the Black Isle, West Knockbain Mains was purpose-built for those with equestrian interests.

Within the grounds there is also well-managed grazing land and plenty of space to grow fruit and vegetables.

Designed by James Maxwell Architects, the striking property enjoys beautiful south-facing views to Munlochy Bay.

Riding tracks

It is also surrounded on three sides by Forestry Enterprise owned woodland with direct access to riding tracks and walks.

After taking in the scale of the property from the outside, the “wow” factor continues inside the four-bedroom home.

From energy-efficient features and high ceilings to an extensive use of glass, filling the house with light and complimenting the breathtaking views, every inch of the home has been meticulously thought out.

At the heart of the home is the spacious dining-kitchen where even the most reluctant of cooks will be left reaching for an apron.

Let there be light: The beautiful home was specially designed to bask in sunlight.

Entertaining space

Family movie or games nights can be enjoyed in the double-aspect sitting room which has sliding doors out to the terrace.

And if family and friends are visiting, the family room is the perfect place to entertain with its full-length window overlooking the garden.

Spaced out: The home is perfect for visiting friends and family.

For those with a penchant for clothes and shoes, the dressing room in the master bedroom is sure to impress.

With three further double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, there’s plenty of space to invite family or friends to stay over.

Other key features include a family bathroom, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

Room with a view: Wake up to countryside vistas.

Riding arena

Outside, the garden was simply made for family barbecues or wine tasting with friends as it has a decked terrace running along the front of the house and a flagstone patio to one side.

In addition, there are 30 acres of registered pasture land, and the superb equestrian facilities include two stable blocks, one with a tack room, and an all-weather fenced riding arena of 60m x 30m.

There is also a modern steel-frame shed with the plot extending to about 14.01 hectares (34.6 acres) in all.

The riding arena is pictured back centre.

Phiddy Robertson, of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the property is one of a kind.

“This is an outstanding rural property, purpose-built for those with equestrian interests and also offering ample space to run a smallholding or grow fruit and vegetables if desired,” she said.

“The setting is absolutely beautiful, and the surrounding area is ideal for horse-riding, walking or off-road cycling, straight from the doorstep.

“The Black Isle is a much-admired part of the Highland region and is also accessible, offering easy access to Fortrose and Inverness for a wider range of amenities.”

Cook up a storm in the modern dining kitchen.

Scenic spot

Location-wise, the Black Isle lies between the Moray Firth to the south and the Cromarty Firth to the north, its fertile rolling countryside culminating in a beautiful coastline of raised beaches and prominent headlands, dotted with historic villages.

The Black Isle is a gateway to the north Highlands and from here there is easy access to the beautiful countryside with its dramatic scenery and many recreational and sporting opportunities.

Enjoy views like this every day at West Knockbain Mains.

Munlochy has a village shop and Post Office, popular pub and restaurant, and primary school, with secondary schooling available at Fortrose Academy.

Inverness, just a short drive away, has all the facilities of a modern city including its airport with regular flights to the south.

Photo gallery

The riding arena is pictured back centre.

To book a viewing

West Knockbain Mains is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £950,000.

For more information go to the Galbraith website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]