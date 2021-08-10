Horse lovers’ paradise: Rural Highland gem could be yours for £950k

With two stable blocks and an all-weather riding arena, this showstopping Highland home is every equestrian lovers’ dream.

Set within about 34 acres of grounds in the scattered hamlet of Knockbain on the Black Isle, West Knockbain Mains was purpose-built for those with equestrian interests.

Within the grounds there is also well-managed grazing land and plenty of space to grow fruit and vegetables.

Designed by James Maxwell Architects, the striking property enjoys beautiful south-facing views to Munlochy Bay.

It is also surrounded on three sides by Forestry Enterprise owned woodland with direct access to riding tracks and walks.

After taking in the scale of the property from the outside, the “wow” factor continues inside the four-bedroom home.

From energy-efficient features and high ceilings to an extensive use of glass, filling the house with light and complimenting the breathtaking views, every inch of the home has been meticulously thought out.

At the heart of the home is the spacious dining-kitchen where even the most reluctant of cooks will be left reaching for an apron.

Family movie or games nights can be enjoyed in the double-aspect sitting room which has sliding doors out to the terrace.

And if family and friends are visiting, the family room is the perfect place to entertain with its full-length window overlooking the garden.

For those with a penchant for clothes and shoes, the dressing room in the master bedroom is sure to impress.

With three further double bedrooms, two of which are en suite, there’s plenty of space to invite family or friends to stay over.

Other key features include a family bathroom, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

Outside, the garden was simply made for family barbecues or wine tasting with friends as it has a decked terrace running along the front of the house and a flagstone patio to one side.

In addition, there are 30 acres of registered pasture land, and the superb equestrian facilities include two stable blocks, one with a tack room, and an all-weather fenced riding arena of 60m x 30m.

There is also a modern steel-frame shed with the plot extending to about 14.01 hectares (34.6 acres) in all.

Phiddy Robertson, of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the property is one of a kind.

“This is an outstanding rural property, purpose-built for those with equestrian interests and also offering ample space to run a smallholding or grow fruit and vegetables if desired,” she said.

“The setting is absolutely beautiful, and the surrounding area is ideal for horse-riding, walking or off-road cycling, straight from the doorstep.

“The Black Isle is a much-admired part of the Highland region and is also accessible, offering easy access to Fortrose and Inverness for a wider range of amenities.”

Location-wise, the Black Isle lies between the Moray Firth to the south and the Cromarty Firth to the north, its fertile rolling countryside culminating in a beautiful coastline of raised beaches and prominent headlands, dotted with historic villages.

The Black Isle is a gateway to the north Highlands and from here there is easy access to the beautiful countryside with its dramatic scenery and many recreational and sporting opportunities.

Munlochy has a village shop and Post Office, popular pub and restaurant, and primary school, with secondary schooling available at Fortrose Academy.

Inverness, just a short drive away, has all the facilities of a modern city including its airport with regular flights to the south.

West Knockbain Mains is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £950,000.

