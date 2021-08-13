Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

A “country cottage” in the middle of town for £545,000

By Felicity Donohoe
August 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Space, privacy and convenience: Holly Corrigall pictured at mother Marjie's home at 27 Carlton Place, Aberdeen.
When Marjie Millum first set eyes on 27 Carlton Place 18 months ago, she knew she had found her “country cottage” in the middle of town.

Set in Aberdeen’s desirable west end, the three-bedroomed house is within walking distance of the city centre and sits amid some beautiful buildings and architecture – one of the things that attracted Marje to the area.

“I previously lived in Fountainhall Road just around the corner in an apartment,” she said. “I have cats and dogs so I moved here as I needed a garden. I’m from Aberdeen and I really love this area so I wanted to stay close by.”

27 Carlton Place offers a country cottage feel near the middle of town.

Marjie lives with her dog and cat, and has a horse in livery stables in Westhill just 10 minutes away. Freshly decorated, the property is a beautiful traditional granite building with many fine period features throughout, perfectly combined with modern requirements to create the perfect family home.

A welcoming entrance

Freshly decorated, the entrance hall is spacious and bright.

The downstairs area has oak flooring throughout, with two public rooms, plus a dining room, with three bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. The large rear area has a fully enclosed traditional walled garden – perfect for evening entertainment – and despite being close to town the house retains a quiet charm in a neighbourhood full of local speciality shops, restaurants, bars, hotels and public transport links.

Marjie said: “It’s a very friendly part of Aberdeen; there’s a bit of a buzz but it’s quite peaceful once you get off the main road.”

Space for entertaining

With three public rooms, there’s plenty of space for entertaining guests.

Downstairs, the property has a handy garage, with electric up and over door. The previous owners also opened up the high-ceilinged dining area to the sitting area with large French double doors that lead onto the south facing garden outside, where guests can relax amongst the apple trees with a glass of wine.

Marjie’s daughter, Holly, with the library shelves.

Marjie said: “That space is great for either having a bit of a party or just making it more cosy when you want to. The previous owner also created a wonderful library with bespoke shelving which I adore. I like the choice of three public rooms – it’s a lovely house with lots of space for entertaining.”

The lounge includes a bay window and a feature fireplace, with the formal dining room adjacent to the spacious, modern kitchen.

Contemporary touches

This bright modern kitchen offers all modern conveniences.

Upstairs are three bedrooms with the main double bedroom overlooking Carlton Place, with the other two rooms overlooking the south-facing garden. The main family bathroom is also contemporary and features a roll top bath with  separate shower unit.

Walk-in condition

With feature fireplaces and wooden flooring, the bedrooms guarantee a good night’s rest.

Other features include an entrance vestibule, cloakroom and utility room, and the home is in walk-in condition, ready to welcome new owners. Outside, the house has a high hedge providing privacy and adding to the peaceful surroundings, which Marjie says the new owners will love.

A roll top bath forms part of the family bathroom.

Privacy for families

A walled garden and patio is reached through the French doors at the rear of the property.

“It’s ideal for a family,” she said. “Some of the best schools in Aberdeen are nearby. There’s also a safe, enclosed garden for children or for dogs and there’s a lovely community here.”

Marjie, a keen dressage competitor along with Holly, is now moving south to be closer to family, but will miss the house immensely.

“It’s a house that you can move into and just enjoy, ” she said. “It captured my heart from the moment I saw it. To me this house is like a country cottage in the middle of town.”

27 Carlton Place is on the market for offers over £545,000. To arrange a viewing call 01224 860 710 or visit galbraithgroup.com

Beautiful bookcases adorn one of the public rooms.
Bay windows and feature fireplaces throughout the property.
A large dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining.
One of the three lounge areas.
A quiet space for reading.
The kitchen offers plenty of room for the keen cook.
Bedrooms at the rear of the property are quiet.
The family bathroom with roll top bath.
The house comes with garage, utility room and vestibule.

