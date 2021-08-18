SPONSORED: House or flat hunting? Enjoy a sneak peek at these stylish new builds in Aberdeen

New builds in Aberdeen offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a family home or a luxury flat! Here’s a sneak peek at some of the newest offerings from Bancon Homes.

When it comes to buying a new home or flat, we don’t need to watch countless reruns of ‘Location, Location, Location’ to realise that we all want something different.

While some of us dream of a large family home with space to grow, others might fancy a luxurious flat to enjoy city-living to the max.

Luckily, Bancon Homes’ new builds in Aberdeen cater to both camps.

In fact, while the company’s latest Aberdeen housing developments at The Reserve at Eden and The Aspire Residence both offer the same high standard of quality, they couldn’t be more different.

Here’s a quick guide and a sneak peek into both new Bancon Homes developments, to help you figure out which one is right for you.

The Aspire Residence: New build, luxury apartments

Looking for an exclusive flat within walking distance of Aberdeen city’s cosmopolitan attractions, including galleries, theatres, award-winning restaurants and nightlife?

Bancon Homes recently launched The Aspire Residence and these stylish homes in Aberdeen’s West End might be just what you’re looking for.

The Aspire Residence is a stunning development of luxurious one and two bedroom executive apartments set in an exclusive location within the heart of the city.

There are 38 flats available, with seven different apartment styles on offer.

All combine contemporary modern living with everything you would expect in a luxury home.

Each has been designed with large windows, sumptuous entertaining spaces, generous bedrooms and ample storage.

Located between Union Grove and Claremont Street, prices for these new build homes start at only £167,495.

Advantages of The Aspire Residence:

German designer kitchens.

Quality appliances and stunning finishes as standard.

Superfast broadband connectivity.

Lift access.

Dedicated secure parking (this is a rarity in the city!)

Bathrooms with Porcelanosa tiling.

Landscaped communal outdoors space.

Download a copy of The Aspire Residence brochure to find out more.

The Reserve at Eden: New build homes in Aberdeen

When it comes to new builds in Aberdeen, The Reserve at Eden offers buyers the chance to live in an exciting and convenient community.

It’s located five minutes from Countesswells and four miles from the centre of Aberdeen.

Residents will be surrounded by countryside but will also benefit from excellent amenities. These include good schools, great connectivity and the attractions of the nearby city.

Plus the development boasts two, three and four bedroom homes, all with a range of benefits (below). Apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached homes are available.

But don’t worry if you’re not sure on what the right option is for you! You can get inspired by visiting the new Raeburn show home, decorated by Karen Wootton from The Design House. The main colour theme, burnished gold and copper, creates a warm and welcoming home.

It perfectly illustrates the potential of the sumptuous, high quality and value-for-money homes available at The Reserve at Eden.

Prices for new build homes start at only £209,995.

Advantages of The Raeburn, available at The Reserve at Eden:

Large open concept family, dining, kitchen area.

Designer kitchen and premium appliances.

French doors in dining area lead into the garden and a relaxed family seating area.

Downstairs features utility room, guest cloakroom and additional storage.

Four spacious bedrooms

Master bedroom features walk-in wardrobe and en-suite

En-suite and family bathroom have contemporary white fittings and Porcelanosa tiling throughout.

Detached garage.

Find out more about the available homes at The Reserve at Eden.

Bancon Homes new builds in Aberdeen offer style and quality

The award-winning Bancon Homes is renowned across the North East of Scotland thanks to its excellent customer service and craftsmanship.

In fact, Bancon Homes has won The In-House Gold Award for Customer Satisfaction for four years in a row, and the Outstanding Award for three years. This is one of the building industry’s highest accolades for customer service.

Part of the Bancon Group, it currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

Ready to find your dream new build home in Aberdeen? To book a viewing and find out more visit the Bancon Homes website or email sales@bancon.co.uk.