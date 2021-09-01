Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beautiful Maryculter bungalow on the market for £450k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Saor Aigne in Maryculter is surrounded by beautiful countryside.
Soak up the tranquillity of the countryside in this beautiful bungalow.

With four bedrooms and three public rooms together with extensive garden grounds and wonderful views, this delightful detached bungalow ticks all the right boxes.

Nestled in a small cul-de-sac in Kirkton of Maryculter, this charming home enjoys the best of both worlds with a peaceful rural setting close to Aberdeen.

Relax in the open-plan lounge and dining room.

First impressions are excellent as the home opens up with an attractive entrance vestibule with a handy cupboard to store jackets.

At the beating heart of the home is the open-plan lounge and dining room, a space that is simply made for relaxing.

At Christmas time, this room is the perfect place to snuggle up on the sofa with a hot chocolate close to the stone fire surround with cast iron insert.

Set the table: Dining is a stylish affair.

Beautiful views

Meanwhile, Sunday roasts can be enjoyed in the dining room where beautiful views towards Deeside can be savoured.

After a hearty meal, sit back and relax in the bright and spacious family room with French doors out to the garden.

Or for some peace and quiet, head through to the conservatory which overlooks the garden and the hills of Bennachie.

And relax: The conservatory offers the perfect place to unwind.

Stylish kitchen

Also impressive is the bright and airy kitchen with an array of fantastic features including a central island unit, a Falcon range cooker, an integrated combi oven, microwave and grill at eye level, integrated dishwasher and under-counter fridge.

In addition, there is plenty of space for table and chairs as well as a walk-in larder.
Further storage space is available in the utility room where there is a free-standing washing machine and tumble dryer, an airing cupboard and a door to the garden.

Cook while soaking up the beautiful views.

Dreamy bedrooms

And after a good night’s sleep in the cosy main bedroom, you’re sure to wake up feeling refreshed and raring to go.

This room not only looks out over the greenery, it also has a walk-in-wardrobe and en suite.

There are a further three bedrooms including a light and airy double bedroom at the back with built-in wardrobe.

Wake up refreshed in one of the fantastic bedrooms.

The third bedroom is a beautifully presented double room with a built-in wardrobe, while the fourth bedroom has a built-in wardrobe.

Completing the accommodation is a modern family bathroom.

Large garden

Outside, there is a fully insulated double garage fitted with power and light, toilet and a range of garage units which are available by separate negotiation.

From the back of the garage, an external staircase leads to the upper floor which is currently being used as a home office, while there is a further storage room at the back.
In addition, there is a single wooden garage fitted with power and light.

Alfresco dining can be enjoyed outdoors.

For family barbecues, head out to the large garden grounds with lawn and paved patios.
Parking is taken care of thanks to the driveway, with space for several vehicles.

Garage space.

Saor Aigne, Oldman Road, Kirkton of Maryculter, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or visit www.raeburns.co.uk

