Landmark Aberdeen chimney restored as part of new £650k civic space

History is at the heart of a new £650,000 civic space centred around one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable chimneys.

Once a striking symbol of the former Davidson’s Paper Mill, the 40-metre red brick chimney has been restored to its former glory as part of the new Barratt Homes Riverside Quarter housing development in Bucksburn.

The chimney now takes centre stage at Riverside Square, a £650,000 public space in the development where residents and visitors can relax and enjoy views of the River Don.

Davidson’s Paper Mill

Keen to keep the history of Davidson’s Paper Mill – which was once the largest paper bag maker in the world until its closure in 2005 after 194 years in business – alive, a team of experts from Barratt Homes worked together to restore the chimney.

“The Davidson’s Paper Mill chimney is a recognisable landmark in Aberdeen, and we were keen to bring it back to life to celebrate the site’s heritage,” said Mike Cowie, sales and marketing director at Barratt North Scotland.

“Our construction, design and architecture teams worked closely together to create a public square that connects Riverside Quarter with the river, while also providing a unique and striking space that retains, restores and carefully integrates the existing red brick chimney.”

Walks and cycle route

Together with the chimney, seating can be found along the riverbank as well as access to walks and a cycle route linking the development to the town centre.

As part of the wider Davidson’s Mill site regeneration, further plans for a riverfront boardwalk are in development that will create a new way to explore the river.

“Throughout its life, the mill employed several generations of Aberdeen families,” added Mr Cowie.

“We hope that Riverside Square will help retain its legacy among a new generation of families living at Riverside Quarter, while also providing a modern and beautiful place to enjoy.”

Homes for sale

In a nod to the mill, the housebuilding team have also used red brick on apartments and townhouses throughout the new development.

The completion of Riverside Square is the latest in a series of open spaces and pathways within Riverside Quarter as part of what’s known as the Bucksburn Corridor.

This includes spaces for people of all ages to enjoy, such as play zones, seating, walks and natural areas.

In the long-term these will connect with similar areas across the local community.

Meanwhile, a choice of two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom homes are for sale at the development with prices starting from £159,995.

The homebuilder is also offering buyers an additional 5% towards their deposit with selected apartments and homes.

For more information visit the Barratt Homes website.