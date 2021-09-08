Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West-end Aberdeen family home could be yours for £545k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Unlock the key to happiness: 4 Macaulay Place was made for family life.
Make memories to last a lifetime in this forever family home.

With its peaceful cul-de-sac location in Macaulay Place, to the west of Aberdeen, this beautiful extended four-bedroom detached home was simply made for family life.

Before even stepping foot inside, it’s worth admiring the tranquil parkland-style setting as the property sits within attractive garden grounds.

Windows to the world: The family room is perfect for entertaining and socialising.

Bay window lounge

Once over the threshold, it just gets better and better as every inch of the home has been lovingly designed with families in mind.

Setting the homely tone is the warm and welcoming reception hall and cloakroom.

The homely vibe continues through in the elegant lounge which basks in natural sunlight thanks to a bay window.

Lounging around: Snuggle up on the sofa for family movie nights.

Dining room

With a coal-effect gas fire, the lounge offers a cosy escape during the colder winter months.

Also impressive is the formal dining room where dinner parties with friends can be enjoyed or Sunday roast dinners with the family can be savoured while enjoying the views over the garden.

Table talk: The formal dining room is ideal for meals with friends or family.

Relaxation is taken to a whole new level in the bright and spacious family room where garden views can be enjoyed at every angle thanks to windows on five sides.

From family games and movie nights to drinks with friends and birthday parties, this room, which forms an extension to the property, is the perfect place to entertain and socialise.

Stylish kitchen

And even the most reluctant of cooks is sure to be inspired by the stylish and modern fitted kitchen with space for informal dining.

As well as plenty of storage and appliances, including a double oven, dishwasher and fridge, the kitchen also has a floor to ceiling window overlooking the garden.

Whet the appetite: Cook up a storm in the modern kitchen.

Four bedrooms

Next to the kitchen is a handy utility room with an integrated freezer, space for washing machine and vented tumble dryer as well as access to the garden.

For those looking for a home with beautiful bedrooms, Macaulay Place is sure to impress as there are four charming bedrooms to choose from.

Upstairs is where the large principal bedroom with en suite is located with excellent storage space in the form of two sets of bi-fold mirrored doors and a further walk-in storage cupboard.

Bedroom of dreams: The principal bedroom has plenty of storage space and an en suite.

Two further comfortable double bedrooms connect to a Jack and Jill bathroom, while the final double bedroom also benefits from an en suite shower room.

Other key features include a loft, gas-fired central heating with a new boiler recently installed, double glazed windows and an intruder alarm system and garage.

Soak it all up: The principal bedroom boasts a large en suite bathroom.

Garden

Outside, the back garden provides plenty of space for the children to play, while family barbecues can be enjoyed on the two paved patio areas.

Keen gardeners can try out their horticultural skills as there’s a selection of evergreen and flowering shrubs.

The grass is greener: Children can enjoy playing in the spacious garden.

Meanwhile, the front garden has a lawn and off-street parking is provided on the driveway in front of the double garage.

4 Macaulay Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £545,000,

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or for more details go to the website.

