West-end Aberdeen family home could be yours for £545k

Make memories to last a lifetime in this forever family home.

With its peaceful cul-de-sac location in Macaulay Place, to the west of Aberdeen, this beautiful extended four-bedroom detached home was simply made for family life.

Before even stepping foot inside, it’s worth admiring the tranquil parkland-style setting as the property sits within attractive garden grounds.

Bay window lounge

Once over the threshold, it just gets better and better as every inch of the home has been lovingly designed with families in mind.

Setting the homely tone is the warm and welcoming reception hall and cloakroom.

The homely vibe continues through in the elegant lounge which basks in natural sunlight thanks to a bay window.

Dining room

With a coal-effect gas fire, the lounge offers a cosy escape during the colder winter months.

Also impressive is the formal dining room where dinner parties with friends can be enjoyed or Sunday roast dinners with the family can be savoured while enjoying the views over the garden.

Relaxation is taken to a whole new level in the bright and spacious family room where garden views can be enjoyed at every angle thanks to windows on five sides.

From family games and movie nights to drinks with friends and birthday parties, this room, which forms an extension to the property, is the perfect place to entertain and socialise.

Stylish kitchen

And even the most reluctant of cooks is sure to be inspired by the stylish and modern fitted kitchen with space for informal dining.

As well as plenty of storage and appliances, including a double oven, dishwasher and fridge, the kitchen also has a floor to ceiling window overlooking the garden.

Four bedrooms

Next to the kitchen is a handy utility room with an integrated freezer, space for washing machine and vented tumble dryer as well as access to the garden.

For those looking for a home with beautiful bedrooms, Macaulay Place is sure to impress as there are four charming bedrooms to choose from.

Upstairs is where the large principal bedroom with en suite is located with excellent storage space in the form of two sets of bi-fold mirrored doors and a further walk-in storage cupboard.

Two further comfortable double bedrooms connect to a Jack and Jill bathroom, while the final double bedroom also benefits from an en suite shower room.

Other key features include a loft, gas-fired central heating with a new boiler recently installed, double glazed windows and an intruder alarm system and garage.

Garden

Outside, the back garden provides plenty of space for the children to play, while family barbecues can be enjoyed on the two paved patio areas.

Keen gardeners can try out their horticultural skills as there’s a selection of evergreen and flowering shrubs.

Meanwhile, the front garden has a lawn and off-street parking is provided on the driveway in front of the double garage.

4 Macaulay Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £545,000,

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or for more details go to the website.