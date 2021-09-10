Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Aberdeen beach apartment could be yours for £180k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 11:59 am
Life's a beach: Ocean Apartments is just a short walk from Aberdeen beach.
Sunset strolls along the sand can be enjoyed from this beautiful beachside home.

Located just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen beach, Ocean Apartments is the epitome of chic coastal living in the heart of the city.

Built by Barratt Homes, the two-bedroom executive ground-floor flat oozes style with its modern open-plan living design making it perfect for cocktail or dinner parties.

For the past four years, the attractive apartment has been home to Paul Thomson, a solicitor, and his wife Rachel, who works as a corporate communications executive.

The couple have loved everything about their wonderful home but have reluctantly put it on the market as they prepare to begin an exciting new chapter.

Beach life: Paul Thomson and his wife Rachel have loved living so close to the beach.

“As a young and newly married couple to be, we were looking for a bright and modern space that would be perfect for hosting our friends and family,” said Paul, when asked what first attracted them to the property.

“Rachel has always lived within walking distance of the beach, so living within five minutes’ walk of Aberdeen beach (and its coffee shops and restaurants) was a major selling point for her.

Stylish living at its best: Fresh neutral decor creates calm and relaxing vibes.

“We’ve loved that our flat has offered us a unique mix of being close to both the heart of Aberdeen city and the Aberdeen coast.

“We were definitely more thankful than ever for the latter on our daily lockdown walks.”

New-build home

Moving into a new-build apartment meant that the couple didn’t have the stress that comes with renovating an older home and could instead focus on enjoying their new home.

“We bought the flat brand new from Barratt Homes back in 2017, and it’s been exciting being the first people to enjoy living in this beautiful flat and being able to make a new space our own,” said Paul.

Cocktails and conversation can be enjoyed in the open-plan lounge/dining room.

“As we bought our flat brand new, we’ve not needed to do any renovation projects, and we’ve really enjoyed putting our own stamp on it and injecting some of our personality into the space.”

Calm and relaxing

Just like the waves nearby, the apartment flows from one room to the next with fresh neutral décor creating a sense of calm and relaxation.

“We’ve deliberately kept the space neutral yet modern, as we want our space to invoke a sense of calm and relaxation.

“Even more so, as we’ve been working from home since March 2020.

“Recently, Rachel’s been trying to build our collection of statement pieces and sneaking in as many plants as she can.”

Long soaks or refreshing showers can be enjoyed in the beautiful bathroom.

Open-plan living

Setting the relaxing tone of the property is the spacious and welcoming entrance hall with plenty of storage space.

At the heart of the home is the smart kitchen which is on open-plan to the lovely lounge where there is space for dining and French doors out to the shared gardens.

Made for entertaining: The open-plan design is perfect for socialising.

“We’ve loved having open-plan living in this flat, as it’s given us so much flexibility on the occasions we’ve entertained our friends and family over dinner,” said Paul.

“That way, both the conversation and cocktails can continue to flow at the same time.”

Sweet dreams: The bedrooms are bright and spacious.

Also impressive are the two sunny south-facing double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room.

Completing the home is the modern bathroom.

“This flat has also been our first home together as a couple, so it will always have a special place in our hearts,” said Paul.

“It’s been an adventure mixing our different styles and personalities together to create a home that we both love.”

Flexible living: The second bedroom can also be used as a sitting room.

Outside space

Outside, the factor-managed development has shared gardens, residents’ parking, a CCTV entry system and a car barrier at the front.

The couple believe the property would be perfect for first-time buyers who want to be close to the hustle and bustle of the city but also near the beach.

City and coastal living at its best.

“This flat would be perfect for first-time buyers, especially those who want to be close to the heart of the city or the universities, who also have a love of the outdoors,” said Paul.

“For a flat, we have plenty storage and a full family-sized kitchen, which is great for entertaining.

“We’ve kept our style quite classic, so whether the next home-owner is looking to keep that sleek modern look, or for a blank canvas to introduce a bolder style, it’s the perfect space.”

Safe and secure: The apartments have residents’ parking.

To book a viewing

96 Ocean Apartments, 52-54 Park Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £180,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636.

