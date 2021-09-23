Barratt helps key workers buy new homes

Barratt Homes has devised a pilot scheme to help key workers get on the housing ladder.

The deposit support scheme has been launched by the housebuilder’s North Scotland branch at developments in and around Aberdeen.

The initiative is aimed at a wide range of key workers, including those working in education, civil service, defence, emergency services, transport and more, who could receive up to £15,000 towards a new Barratt property.

The Key Workers Deposit Contribution scheme is being trialled across selected plots at Riverside Quarter, Westburn Gardens, Whiteland Coast and Countesswells.

Under the pilot, key workers who are looking to buy a home will receive a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent, up to a maximum of £15,000.

To make their move even easier, Barratt Homes is also offering key workers free flooring, upgrades or even additional contributions for a limited time on selected properties such as apartments at Riverside Quarter and Westburn Gardens.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support buyers looking to invest in a five-star Barratt home and we’re especially proud to trial this new scheme for the key workers that have worked so hard during the pandemic.

“As government-backed schemes like Help to Buy and the First Home Fund have closed, we want to ensure buyers aren’t left behind and still have opportunities to get on to the housing ladder.

“This pilot, as well as our new deposit unlock scheme and other support initiatives like part exchange, are helping to ensure home ownership remains an accessible dream for many.”

The Key Workers Deposit Contribution scheme is open to anyone employed by the NHS, fire and police services, local authority, any educational institution and more.

A full list of eligible key workers and relevant terms and conditions can be found online at www.barratthomes.co.uk on the relevant pages for Riverside Quarter, Westburn Gardens, Whiteland Coast and Countesswells.

Riverside Quarter is a family-friendly community surrounded by countryside but within 10 minutes’ drive of Aberdeen city centre. It has a range of two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom homes.

Westburn Gardens is a tranquil development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments each with lift access and a private parking space, in the heart of Aberdeen.

It is a short walk from the hospital, Rosemount and Victoria and Westburn Parks.

Whiteland Coast is at Newtonhill, 11 miles from Aberdeen city centre and features two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Countesswells is a new community of three and four-bedroom homes a short journey from Aberdeen city centre. There is a choice of starter and family homes available with future schools, parks, commercial, medical and retail amenities on the doorstep.