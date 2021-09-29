Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Tardis west end apartment on the market for £197k

By Rosemary Lowne
September 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 5:19 pm
Style and space: 8 Queen's Avenue is the epitome of relaxed city living.
Looks can be deceiving as this charming west end apartment proves.

From the outside, the Queen’s Avenue flat doesn’t give much away in terms of space and size, but put one foot over the threshold and it’s like stepping into a Tardis.

Bright and airy throughout, the first-floor flat boasts two excellent bedrooms and a large dining room which could easily be turned into a bedroom, plus a spacious lounge, kitchen, bathroom and even a garage.

Sofa so good: Curl up on the couch with a cuppa and a good book.

Central yet peaceful location

Only a stone’s throw away from the city centre yet close to Johnston Gardens and Hazlehead Park, the property also enjoys excellent transport links, schools, shops and leisure and healthcare facilities on the doorstep.

After taking in the beautifully landscaped gardens – perfect for soaking up the summer sunshine – head inside where the warm, homely vibes continue.

Green for go: Dig out your picnic basket and head out to the beautiful garden for an alfresco lunch.

Style and space

Just like the sunshine streaming through its windows, this home is a ray of light with fresh neutral décor and superb space throughout.

Setting the tone is the stylish entrance vestibule with large walk-in storage cupboard which leads into the beautifully decorated hallway.

Overlooking the garden grounds, the calm and relaxing lounge provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Bake off: Brush up on your culinary skills in the large kitchen/dinner.

Large dining kitchen

Or if cooking is your way of switching off from the world, head through to the large dining kitchen.

With superb storage space together with an array of appliances including an electric hob with oven, fridge freezer, dishwasher and microwave, there’s no excuse not to become the next Gordon Ramsay or Jamie Oliver.

And whether it’s Friday night drinks with friends or a Sunday roast with the family, the dining room lends itself as an excellent entertainment space.

Grab the gravy boat: The dining room lends itself to Sunday dinner with the family.

A good night’s sleep

The beauty of this room is that it could easily be transformed into a third bedroom or even a home office.

Meanwhile, breakfast in bed can be enjoyed in either of the two double bedrooms, the first of which enjoys a peaceful garden view with triple wardrobes.

The second double bedroom is also chic and cosy with fitted wardrobes to fit every last pair of shoes and clothing.

Land of nod: The double bedrooms certainly have the cosy factor.

Four-piece bathroom

From long soaks in a candle-lit bubble bath to refreshing morning showers, the large four-piece bathroom is a serene sanctuary.

Outside, the apartment is situated within mature landscaped grounds which are maintained by Aberdeen City Council.

Pass the bubbly: Unwind after a long day by taking a soak in the bath.

And you won’t have to park miles away as there is car parking adjacent to the front door of the apartment block.

In addition, there is a garage with power and light, gas-fired central heating and the property will be sold inclusive of all fitted floor coverings, light fittings, curtains, blinds and appliances.

Make yourself at home: An ice bucket is the perfect addition to the charming kitchen/dining area.

8 Queen’s Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £197,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636.

