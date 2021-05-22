Yvie Burnett: Feeling guilty over my cat’s ‘cone of shame’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

I’m very lucky to be receiving my second vaccination this week. It was moved to an earlier date because of the plan to get as many of us fully vaccinated as possible with the prevalence of the new Indian variant.

The town of Bedford, where I live, has this week become one of the hotspots where there is a surge in cases of this variant, so extra vaccinations are taking place here.

Moray was of course one of the hotspots last week, so I hope the cases there have fallen now.

It certainly put Moray on the map when it featured in the national news report.

I’m sure a lot of the non-Scottish viewers wouldn’t have known where it was before.

How lovely it was to be up in Scotland last week. I had so many chats with your life readers who came up to say hello.

I got home to our cat Timple being a bit out of sorts due to some sort of injury under his chin. The vet said he had a puncture wound – probably caused by another cat – which had become badly infected. She gave him an injection of painkillers and put him on antibiotics and other medication.

The problem was, she also gave us a cone like you see dogs wearing to prevent them picking at the wound. Well she didn’t put this cone on, she just gave us it.

It would have resembled a comedy sketch if you could have seen Gordon and me trying our best to get Timple to let us put this thing on. Once we succeeded it wasn’t funny at all. Poor Timple just walked backwards round the house trying to escape. In the end we had to take it off and I’m going to ask tomorrow if the vet has an alternative plan.

We also have to keep Timple inside which, as he is a typical Tom cat who goes out killing mice at night, might prove a bit difficult.

I’m upstairs writing this and I hear him whimpering at the door asking to go out. It might be a long night.

Of course, with Covid rules I wasn’t allowed into the vet surgery. They came to the car to collect him and brought him back after his examination.

By then I was a bit of a nervous wreck. It was a bit like handing over your toddler who wasn’t able to explain what was hurting.

He goes back there in a week to see how he is, and if he is allowed back out for his nocturnal hunting. The mouse population of Bedford will have increased in number in the meantime by his absence.

© Supplied by Yvie Burnett P&J col

So tonight we are going to Glastonbury.

For those of you who don’t know, Glastonbury Festival sold tickets for a concert tonight which we can watch in our own homes.

Now of course nothing can beat that Glastonbury atmosphere, but we can always put our wellies on and just be thankful we don’t have to use a Portaloo.

The headline act is Coldplay so we all know their songs to sing along to.

I think a lot of people will be inviting six people to their homes or 30 people to their gardens and watching on a big screen. You could have your own mini festival.

I’m sure you can still get tickets. I don’t see there being a problem with numbers, the more the merrier. The whole of the UK could be singing along.

I’ve been invited to a fabulous party in mid-June. I feel a makeover coming on.

My hair hasn’t been cut for a year and although I know we can go and have it done now I was waiting for a reason to maybe have a complete restyle.

As for little details like manicures, pedicures, fake tan, eyebrows and fake lashes – they have all been long forgotten.

And what on Earth will I wear? I’m not sure I will fit anything in my wardrobe. And what makes it worse is that I have a five-stone-lighter Adonis to take with me!

I don’t want the photos of the night to look like Gordon has gone out with his mother for the evening.

Maybe Botox is the answer, or does anyone know the recovery time for a full facelift?

Only joking! I’m not ready for Botox yet, but never say never. Maybe just a bit of liposuction!

Any plastic surgeons out there, give me a call!

Have a good week,

Yvie X