Yvie Burnett: Scotland should go it alone for Eurovision

So our evening watching Glastonbury from the comfort of our own sofa wasn’t to be. Like thousands of other people, we were let down by the technology – we couldn’t log in. Heads will undoubtedly roll.

When you sell thousands of tickets, albeit for charity, you have to be able to deliver the actual gig.

However, in our house it was just a case of moving to another room and switching on Eurovision, which was as entertaining as ever.

To be honest I thought the UK entry was a bit of a damp squib. It wasn’t a bad song but it wasn’t exactly a belter of a tune that we would all be singing along to (mind you, nor was the winner, but that’s another story!).

I don’t think the UK deserved to get “nil points” though. The voting is always the best part of the show in my opinion. It’s cleverly done, with tension building up the longer it goes on.

Listening to Graham Norton’s comments about all the different representatives from each country always puts a smile on your face and yet again he didn’t disappoint.

What Graham ‘s equivalent in other countries must have made of Amanda Holden in her feathers, we can only imagine.

James Newman seems like a nice guy and he is a very successful songwriter in his own right, but I get the feeling no one likes us right now and we would have had to have a pretty spectacular entry to get lots of votes. Brexit won’t exactly have helped our popularity.

The winning act from Italy is a really successful band and that song has already been a huge hit.

Lots of countries send their top acts to the competition. We, however, seem not to take it as seriously as others and I think it’s got to the stage where an already established act wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole for fear of damaging their career.

Which is so odd really if you think about it. It’s one of the biggest platforms in the world. Millions tune in on the night. Singers and record companies can normally only dream of their artist getting that sort of viewing figures, but even then they are too scared to put themselves forward.

Interestingly enough though, there have been many calls this week for Scotland to have its own entry. Maybe it’s time. What do you think?

I had a fun conversation on The Nine on BBC Scotland this week when they asked me to come and give my opinion on how Scotland would fare.

© Supplied by Yvie Burnett

Imagine, like other counties, we offer up our biggest stars. A new song from Lewis Capaldi or a banger of a tune from Calvin Harris. They couldn’t possibly give them “nil points”!

Or we could appeal to the tourists and have a wee bit of bagpipe playing and the odd kilt on the stage.

We have a wealth of talent here in Scotland. It’s about time we gave it a go I think.

It was nice to have a reason to put on my make-up. A bit of live TV is always exciting.

I’m getting used to having a huge pile of books on the table and balancing my laptop on them for filming. It’s become a way of life really, but it will be wonderful one day soon to go and do an interview in an actual TV studio.

I’ll need to remember to take off my slippers though.

This week I discovered a surprising new hobby. A client of mine suggested I watch a TV show on Netflix called Formula 1: Drive to Survive. So one rainy afternoon, Gordon and I sat down and intended to watch half an hour. About three hours later we realised we were hooked.

The show is a behind-the-scenes documentary of the world of Formula 1 racing.

Last week I would have laughed if you had told me I’d be interested in that. This show is a game changer though.

It’s so interesting to start to understand a world that most of us know nothing about.

There are only 20 seats up for grabs in each Formula 1 season. It’s high stakes for all involved.

By Sunday, when the Monaco Grand Prix was taking place, I was glued to the live coverage and knew all the drivers and what team they race for.

If you like Formula 1 or, if like me, you haven’t a clue, give this Netflix show a watch.

One week I’m baking oatcakes, the next watching racing.

Never a dull moment!

Have a good week,

Yvie X