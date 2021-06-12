George Mitchell: What’s in a superstition?

Why do so many humans believe in superstitions when our logical brain tells us that they simply cannot be true?

Why do so many believe things about cats, mirrors and numbers? And why do millions of us get scared of the phrase “don’t tempt fate”?

It’s not for me to say, I’ll leave that up to the psychologists. But let’s delve into some of the superstitions many of us do believe in. I’ll kick off with arguably the biggest. Friday the 13th.

© Shutterstock / New Africa

Friday the 13th

Does this day, or date I should say, fill you with dread? I can imagine many of you shaking your head at this and saying something like, “don’t be ridiculous”. Same for me, it means nothing. However, for millions the world over, it’s a scary day.

The number 13 is seen as an unlucky number. Some people don’t even go about their normal routine on Friday the 13th for fear of something awful happening to them.

And it’s not just individuals that do not want to “tempt fate”. It is estimated that an astonishing 80% of tall buildings the world over, do not have a 13th floor.

I fly a lot – well I used to before ongoing lockdowns. Something that never occurred to me, until I started to research for this column, is that numerous airlines do not have a 13th row for the same “don’t want to tempt fate” reason. Interesting…

Why though? Where does it all come from?

The best explanation I could find is that 13 is considered unlucky because of the Last Supper. Thirteen people were seated, and Judas, who betrayed Jesus of course, was the 13th to be seated. I never knew that. Add in that Jesus was then crucified on a Friday and we can see why Friday the 13th is probably the world’s biggest superstition.

In addition to 13, some airlines don’t even have a 17th row. It’s all down to Roman numerals and when you rearrange them, then translate to Latin, it can mean, “my life is over”, Seems far-fetched to me, but well well.

In China, number four is considered unlucky, therefore some buildings and aircraft in China miss out using number four. The opposite, of course, is that in China, number eight is thought to bring luck. As is the colour red.

© Shutterstock / Sergey Hmelevskih

Walking under a ladder

What about the classic one, walking under a ladder? It would seem pretty much common sense to avoid it, for fear of a workman dropping, say, a pot of paint on your head. But why do many believe it will bring you actual bad luck?

There are some interesting explanations out there. Here’s my favourite. A ladder when opened is the shape of a triangle, can be seen to signify life. Some say that when you walk under a ladder, you are tempting fate and even annoy or awake the spirits that live within that triangle.

Another long-held belief, or superstition, is that breaking a mirror will bring you seven years’ bad luck. Why? Where did this one come from?

In olden days, a mirror was believed to reflect the human soul. Therefore, breaking one could be harmful to the soul. Not sure where the seven years comes into it though.

Or what about if you spill salt? You’re then meant to throw some over your shoulder as it will bring you good luck. Apparently, salt can purify the soul and ward off evil spirits. Just makes a flipping mess of your kitchen, I’d say.

© Shutterstock / Hurst Photo

Umbrellas indoors

Would you open an umbrella inside? I wouldn’t, fair chance you’d poke someone in the eye or knock over your favourite ornament. But many who are superstitious claim that because an umbrella shields us from the sun, it is special. Open it inside and you offend the sun god, bring death to yourself and others in the house. Blimey.

Why do we say “bless you” when someone sneezes? I’ve often wondered about that one. Is it religiously linked? Yes, it seems so. Hundreds of years ago it was believed that when someone sneezed, they were expelling evil spirits. Yet, even today, we still say “bless you” when a friend sneezes. Fascinating.

And what about poor old black cats? Never done anyone any harm, but due to their “connections” with witches, if one crosses your path, it’s bad luck. I’m not the world’s biggest cat lover, but I think that’s rather unfair on these creatures.

© Shutterstock / Pavel L Photo and

Russian superstitions

During the many years I’ve spent in Russia, I’ve come across some real head-scratchers when it comes to superstitions. The following may sound rather silly to us, but believe me, it’s taken very seriously.

Never attempt to shake hands over the threshold of a Russian’s home. If you do so, it means you’ll have an argument with your host.

Don’t whistle inside a Russian’s home, it’s bad luck and means that all the money will fly out the window. I get chastised for that one big time by my friend Marina. I do it simply for pleasure, just to wind her up.

Never place an empty bottle on the table. Once you’ve poured the drinks and the bottle is empty, always place it on the floor. I’ve asked countless Russians about this one but have never got a definitive answer as to why.

Russians love flowers. Men buy them for their wives, girlfriends and mothers. So, you’re in Moscow and have bagged yourself a hot date. You decide to give her the classic western introduction present, a dozen red roses. Nice, eh?

No, not in Russia. Big mistake. For in Russia, even-numbered flowers are only given at funerals. Best not to hand a dozen over then to a lady you’re trying to impress. And never give red carnations, for they are either placed on graves, or given to Soviet war veterans. Oh heck, just buy her a box of chocolates instead, it’s safer.

© Shutterstock / MrHomme

Traditions and customs

Most superstitions just do not seem logical to me, but they’re harmless enough I guess, and I have no problem with anyone who adheres to them.

Are you superstitious or do you think it’s all mumbo jumbo? I’d be interested to know.

While some of us may snigger at our own superstitions and those of other countries, traditions and customs are another thing altogether and should be adhered to at all times.

Whilst visiting certain countries, when eating in the company of locals, try to avoid eating with your left hand, always use your right. The left hand is seen as unclean and is used to wipe your… I think you get the picture.

Also, in Muslim countries, try not to point your feet at anyone, and never show the soles of your feet, for they are seen as the lowest and dirtiest part of the body.

If you want to visit a mosque, go for it. I’ve been in mosques in countries from Uzbekistan to Palestine to Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Gaza and Iraq, and I’ve always been made very welcome. Just remember some golden rules. Take your shoes off and leave them outside. Once inside, if prayer is taking place, sit at the back, tuck your feet underneath you and remain quiet. And don’t take photos.

Wherever you go in the world, the locals will understand you are foreign and won’t expect you to know all their customs and occasionally quirky rules. People will and do forgive indiscretion, and if they see you have made an effort to learn some of their customs or even superstitions, they will really appreciate it and go that extra mile for you.

Remember, you are a guest in their country, never forget that. Treat a person and their culture with respect, and they’ll hopefully do likewise to you.