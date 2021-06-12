Yvie Burnett: I’ve embraced a lot of new things recently, but not football…

I’m writing this on my posh new iPad.

Gordon cares about having the most up-to-date phone or computer and will convince himself that the new technology each year is worth having. Of course, he often has to wait a few years to afford to upgrade (well so he says, but I’m sure a few pieces of technology appear that I don’t know about!).

I, on the other hand, have no understanding of why I’d want a better camera on my phone or a different charger or faster speed on my laptop. I just get used to what I have and I’m happy with that.

But eventually, after 10 years, even I knew it was time for a new iPad.

Gordon was in his element dragging me off to buy it. In the Apple store, Gordon is like a kid in a toy shop.

Off we went home, he set it all up and here I am using it to write this.

It’s the first time I’ve ever had a new piece of technology (I always get the rest of the family’s cast offs when they want the new model of something) and I suddenly realise what all the fuss about upgrades is about.

I’m amazed by how excited I’m am about it.

It’s fast, it’s easy to work, it’s fabulous!

Whatever next – this month I’ve got into Formula One and computers.

The Euros football is about to begin, but honestly, that’s one step too far; believe me, I’m not going to be tuning in for that.

Or am I?

Well I might have to.

We were looking forward to going to a Scottish friend’s house for dinner on June 18, but we have just realised that’s the night England play Scotland, so it will be Gordon against the rest of us.

It might end up being quite amusing if Scotland do well, but of course the mood might not be so good if England win.

Gordon isn’t a great loser. After his beloved Arsenal lose a match he can be very grumpy for a few hours, but I can’t see the rest of us not winding him up all evening if he is.

I promise not to use the phrase, it’s only a game!

After a particularly busy week at work I felt justified spending an afternoon sitting in the garden reading. It’s one of my favourite things to do but it’s usually only on holiday that I can relax enough to read. However, the incredible book Shuggie Bain, written by Douglas Stuart, which won the 2020 Booker Prize, kept me so enthralled that I couldn’t put it down.

I’d recommend this book wholeheartedly. It is so beautifully written, and the wonderful use of Scottish words and the portrayal of the characters in a run-down area of Glasgow is incredibly moving.

No wonder this book was awarded the Booker Prize.

Let me know if you get a chance to read it. You won’t be disappointed.

Now I don’t know about you but I’m completely muddled about Covid restrictions now. Are restrictions coming to an end on June 21 nationwide or just in England, or are they being delayed?

Andrew Lloyd Webber doesn’t care. He is opening his theatres on the 21st and is even prepared to be arrested.

Can you imagine it? Andrew being dragged off in handcuffs.

Of course it’s not just theatres that are raring to go. Many people who have rearranged their weddings, some of them twice, might have to cancel yet again.

It’s all going to be a bit of a disaster if everyone takes Andrew’s lead and they carry on regardless. The police might have a busy few weeks on their hands.

Andrew does seem to have a point though. In every other way we seem to be pretty much back to normal. In London, for example, on the tubes it’s business as usual; yes people are wearing masks, but they are packed in like sardines just like they used to be.

So why would they be allowed to travel to the show in the tube, shoulder to shoulder, and then not be able to sit in the theatre together? It doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Somehow Andrew being dragged off in a police van is a bit of free publicity that his shows would definitely benefit from.

I’m secretly looking forward to the photos!

Have a good week,

Yvie x