Yvie Burnett: Do you get stressed over the smallest of decisions?

What causes you stress?

Some people sail through things with a “what will be, will be” attitude, others fall apart if they forget to put the bin out.

For me, one of the biggest stresses is making decisions. I don’t even really like simple decisions, like whether to drive to a place or take the train. I know I drive Gordon mad with my indecisive traits, but it’s a genuine dilemma in case I get it wrong.

This week I had to decide between a huge business trip which would take me away from home for several months or sticking to the few jobs I have here and not letting down my pre-booked singers over the next few weeks.

I’ve been unable to function normally with this hanging over me.

Other decisions like what to have for tea or what to wear have become stresses as well. I just don’t even want to get out of bed.

© Shutterstock / ESB Professional

I went to do a shop last night and I think it was the weirdest assortment of foods ever. I was so sick of decisions I just shoved stuff in the trolley.

In the job I do, my singers become dependent on me being there, and it’s a big deal to chose one over another.

But of course they are artists, and if we put the shoe on the other foot, they would probably all take the lucrative job and manage just fine without me if they needed to.

Anyway, after all that, I still haven’t decided, and so deciding what to write here today became yet another decision to add to what seems to me at the moment like a mountain to climb.

Talk about clouding your decisions, my decisions are clouding my life.

Please let me know if I’m alone in this or if I have some like-minded decision haters out there who will make me feel a bit better.

I hope you have had some sunshine. It’s been totally tropical here and it certainly has us all getting the shorts out. I was working in London one morning and Gordon came down to meet me when I finished.

We had a very cheap afternoon out thanks to London Fashion week.

They had set up deckchairs and big screens to watch interviews with designers and all things fashion-related. Free ice creams and mocktails were served as we sat in the sunshine watching the videos on the big screens.

I was going to buy Gordon lunch out, but ever the canny Scot, I managed to get him a free ice cream instead.

The “in” colour is obviously mint green this year because even the ice creams were mint choc chip. Oh my goodness, how nice is mint choc chip ice cream?! I’d forgotten how good it is.

© Supplied by Yvie Burnett

I bet reading this you get a craving for it too.

Funnily enough I happened to be wearing this colour. Not because I’m the height of fashion but just because choosing an outfit came under the “too big a decision” category, so I grabbed the one on top of my shelf.

This was all in the very upmarket King’s Road in Chelsea, so it felt like we were spending the afternoon in St Tropez watching the very stylish residents of Chelsea out and about.

So back in our strange Covid times…

This week’s weird and wonderful new rules include suggestions from the Government not to have dancing at weddings.

Dancing at weddings in Scotland is surely a must. A Scottish wedding without a Gay Gordons or a Dashing White Sergeant just wouldn’t be the same.

Weddings can go ahead if people agree to social distance. After a few drinks are people really going to sit apart on such a happy occasion with loved ones and friends they haven’t perhaps seen for a year?

Suggestions of alternatives to dancing by the UK Alliance of Wedding Planners include outdoors sports. Now that really is the most ridiculous suggestion I’ve ever heard. Can you imagine the bride running with a bat in her hand and her train around her waist in a game of rounders? Although maybe bowls is a better idea, and a lot more civilised.

This seems like a big joke but it’s a genuine suggestion for wedding planners.

Oh my goodness, whatever next.

And if you are a wedding guest, how on Earth do you decide what to wear?

I’ve got some mint green shorts if anyone wants to borrow them!

Have a good week,

Yvie x